During a city council meeting on Tuesday, community development staff for Logan city proposed updating regulations to allow short-term rentals in multi-family residential zones and commercial zones. But some residents expressed worry that short-term rentals may result in unwanted changes in their neighborhoods.
Short-term rentals are transient rental accommodations rented for less than 30 nights, according to Logan's Director of Community Development Mark DeSimone. Typically, short- and long-term occupancy are regulated differently and there are no current regulation standards for short-term rentals in Logan. Because of this, DeSimone told the council, short-term rentals are technically only allowed in commercial zones.
There are both positives and negatives associated with allowing short-term rentals in more locations in Logan, according to DeSimone. The positives include income generation for property owners, efficient use of space in a large home, and the way that short-term rentals contribute to the local economy. The negatives include occupancy issues, worries the rentals may not pay their fair share in lodging taxes, and nuisance issues.
“They can lead to changes in the character of a neighborhood,” DeSimone said.
When the topic was presented to the city's planning commission, it recommended short-term rentals be permitted in all zones because there was little demand for such rentals in the area. By allowing short-term rentals in more than just commercial zones, the community development staff proposed there be a change in operating standards for these rentals.
DeSimone proposed those running short-term rentals be required to have a business license. He also proposed that residential occupancy of a dwelling unit by a family have no more than three persons at a time. Short-term rentals would also have to designate a local contact as a part of the licensing.
The parking standards would require there to be two option parking stalls per unit, and one option parking stall per two bedrooms in the commercial zone, DeSimone said.
Members of the community addressed the council on Tuesday — some came with concerns, while others referred to themselves as “pro-Airbnb.”
“We have an old neighborhood, we have a lot of rentals already,” Logan resident Gail Yost said. “That can interfere sometimes with getting to know our neighbors and having a more cohesive neighborhood.”
Yost said neighborhood councils should get a say before any decision was made.
Other residents argued short-term rentals are perfect for traveling families who typically don't cause problems in neighborhoods.
“When my wife and kids travel, we love staying in Airbnb's when we go places, mostly because it gets us out of those hotel zones and puts us into kind of the heart of the community,” Logan resident Ted Nyman said. “It gives us a good introduction of where we are and we always talk about if it is a place that we could see ourselves retiring one day.”
Nyman said short-term rentals can actually be a good contribution to the local economy.
“On average, someone stays about 60% longer when they stay in Airbnb and spend about twice as much,” Nyman said. “72% of their spending takes place outside of hotel zones, which I think creates a huge impact on the economy and provides a lot of revenue for struggling businesses and new businesses.”
He said those staying in short-term rentals are “still a part of the community.”
With others still nervous about the impact on neighborhoods, the council decided to postpone a decision on short-term rentals until April. Neighborhood councils will have a chance to review and consider short-term rentals in Logan's neighborhoods.