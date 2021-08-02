In response to ongoing extreme drought conditions, North Logan has implemented additional water conservation measures.
Culinary water users are to water no more than two days per week and are encouraged to water less than two days where possible. Priority should be given to trees, shrubs or bushes, flowers and gardens. Lawn watering should be considered a low priority, the city states, asking that all that residences and businesses cut their lawn watering by 30-40%.
Additional requirements:
— Odd addresses are permitted to water on Mondays and Thursdays. Even addresses are permitted to water on Tuesdays and Fridays. No watering on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays.
— Residences that utilize secondary water are prohibited from switching to culinary water for lawn watering for the remainder of the water season.
— No washing of cars using culinary water at a home/residence.
— No spraying sidewalks, driveways, etc. with a hose.
— No excessive or wasteful watering.
Secondary (Canal) Water Users:
— Please coordinate with your respective canal head gate manager. Further information regarding secondary water restrictions can be found at cachehighline.com.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact Zac at zac@northlogancity.org.