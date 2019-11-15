North Logan Library patrons have the opportunity to reduce their fines this holiday season while helping out the local food pantry.
For over 20 years, library Director Jame Britsch said, the library has hosted a holiday food drive where community members can have a dollar of their fines waived for every can of food they bring in.
“It is really beneficial to the library patrons because they can pay back their fines at a much lower rate,” Britsch said.
The library is collecting cans of unexpired food from now until Dec. 31. Soon, Britsch said, they will put out a small sleigh where patrons can put the cans they are dropping off. Last year they filled the sleigh twice with food during the holiday season, he said.
“It is a really good way for us to help the community,” Britsch said.
According to the library’s Facebook page, all of the food collected will be donated to the Cache Community Food Pantry.
Jake Netzley from the food pantry said they are very grateful for the library’s support through this program.
“We love the idea,” Netzley said. “Every little donation helps us out so much, especially this time of year.”
Both Netzley and Britsch said the efforts are very beneficial for the community.
“It is one of those great programs that is equally beneficial for the community and for the library,” Britsch said.