Logan’s new BMX and mountain bike park is opening next week.
On Wednesday there will be an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. for the Bridger Bike Park, 1179 N. 400 West, Logan. The park is located next to the pickleball courts and behind Bridger Elementary School.
It’s been about two and a half years since plans for the park began. In a July 2017 Herald Journal article, Cache County trails planner Dayton Crites said there is a huge demand for bike parks all over the state, but there aren’t many options in Cache County.
The new park is a few acres and includes trails and features for both mountain and BMX bikes.
The park is not open to the public for use until after the opening ceremony.