Logan’s new BMX and mountain bike park is opening in mid-October, a week later than earlier annoucned.
An article in the Saturday, Oct. 5 edition of The Herald Journal provided information on the opening of the Bridger Bike Park. This opening has been moved to Oct. 16, due to forecast snow on Wednesday.
The park is at 1179 N. 400 West, Logan. The park is located next to the pickleball courts and behind Bridger Elementary School.
It’s been about two and a half years since plans for the park began. In a July 2017 Herald Journal article, Cache County trails planner Dayton Crites said there is a huge demand for bike parks all over the state, but there aren’t many options in Cache County.
The new park is a few acres and includes trails and features for both mountain and BMX bikes.
The park is not open to the public for use until after the opening ceremony.