With students home from school and daily schedules entering uncertain territory, finding a way to balance social distancing and good health might be a challenge as most public gatherings have been cancelled to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
As long as the weather holds out, being outdoors could help bring stability to a disrupted routine.
“It is important for people to get outside during this time, and we are working our hardest to make sure people can do that,” said Debbie Harvey, the Logan Parks and Recreation Department’s information representative.
Among the new recommendations given during a Monday afternoon press conference, President Donald Trump urged people to avoid social visits and gatherings of 10 or more people over the next 15 days.
Holly Budge, the public information officer for Bear River Health Department, said they recognize the importance of being outside but want people to be careful.
“We do need to take it seriously and we need to do our part to reduce the spread,” Budge said. “Exercising, taking walks outside and staying connected with people you care about through phone, video or social media is important. It is fine to be outside, but we encourage social distancing, meaning try to be six feet apart.”
The Parks and Rec department provided a list of outdoor activities that people can enjoy that don’t require being in large groups:
n Exercise outdoors or walk a city trail. City trail maps are available online on the City’s website at pr.loganutah.org.
n Play a round of golf at Logan River Golf Course or hit a bucket of balls on the driving range. Golf fees can be found on the City’s Leisure Guide at pr.loganutah.org.
n Visit a city park. There are 42 parks of different sizes with varying amenities. See the whole list on the city’s website at pr.loganutah.org
n Try out the skate park at Fairview Park, 595 W. 500 South, Logan. It’s open to the public for skateboarding, inline skating and push scooters from sunrise to sunset.
n Visit Zootah at Willow Park. Go to www.zootah.org for more information.
n When track conditions are dry, try out the Bridger Bike Park at Bridger Park, 1181 N. 400 West. This bike park is for mountain and BMX bikes. The park is currently closed for wet track conditions.
Harvey said they are working to get the bike park open soon as well as the bathroom facilities at several parks around the city.