The Logan City Council and Mayor were presented with a resolution regarding a possible pay raise as a workshop item during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening.
Ambrie Darley, the proponent of the resolution and director of the Logan's Human Resources Department, said the proposed resolution would bring the mayor’s salary from $102,452 to $113,721 and each council member’s salary from $16,074 to $17,842, benefits not included. Each council member also receives an annual car allowance of $300. The mayor’s car allowance is $6,000.
“For 10 years you guys did not give yourself raises,” Darley said to the mayor and council. “Most of the time, you guys do it for a service to the community, you don’t do it necessarily for the compensation, but unfortunately with those 10 years that you guys never gave yourself raises, you guys fell behind in the market.”
According to Darley, Logan as well as eight other cities took part in a recent market study conducted by Ogden city for their elected officials and mayor. The study found the average council member’s salary across the cities was $22,300. The average wage for mayors was $116,900. Darley also noted the other cities within the study had full time city managers that perform several duties currently being completed by Mayor Daines. The average city manager wage was $179,300.
Though Daines didn’t directly oppose the increased salary, she did not express a desire for the added funds.
“If you’d like to move forward with that, that is fine,” Daines said. “I would choose to donate the increase of the salary back to the city for a project.”
Darley said the raises are necessary to garner interest from qualified candidates who may run for elected positions.
“That’s why I’m recommending and proposing that these are the wage increases that we do for the next fiscal year,” Darley said.
Council Member Amy Anderson inquired as to how human resources arrived at the proposed salary for council members.
“Not that I think it should be $22,000, but is there a reason that you didn’t bring it up to that median level?” Council Member Amy Anderson asked, “What’s the rationale for the $17,842?”
“We kind of did an 11% across the board,” Darley said in response. “That’s what we felt like we could do budget-wise for right now.”
Darley also mentioned Logan is smaller than several of the cities who took part in the study.
The council and mayor also did receive a smaller raise last year, along with Logan city employees, as part of a regular annual wage discussion, according to Darley. After noting how other cities have handled raises, what other cities pay various positions and the city’s ability to fund a raise, an increase for the 2022 fiscal year was approved.
“We should still continue to increase our elected official wages,” Darley said.
Council Chair Jeannie Simmonds expressed the difficulty of keeping up to date on salaries.
“It’s one of those conundrums, sort of like property taxes,” Simmonds said. “We should be raising property taxes every year and we never want to.”