Though incumbent Mike Petersen and his opposing candidate Val Potter are both running to represent District 2 in the Utah House of Representatives as republicans, they are different shades of red.
This election is not the first time the two have competed for the congressional seat. Potter was voted into the position in 2016. In 2020, Petersen beat him in the election. Now, they are once again running against each other.
Petersen said he plans on prioritizing the U.S. Constitution and the GOP Party platform if he is re-elected.
“Two years ago I made the promise to 'Restore the conservative voice' in the Utah Legislature,” Petersen said in an email. “I cut $300 million in taxes, defended private property, protected girls’ sports from biological males, opposed vaccine mandates, and more. I kept my campaign promises.”
According to Potter, if he is elected, he will focus primarily on law enforcement and public safety, public education, and local government.
“I’ve passed a number of bills that make those stronger in the state,” Potter said. “All of us need to put a lot of emphasis in support for law enforcement.”
Potter believes legislature needs to pay attention to the needs of educators by ensuring schools can hire new teachers while also retaining existing teachers. He also wants parents to be happy with the way their children are educated.
“It needs to be a good career,” Potter said. “We need to keep that in mind as we prepare for the future.”
Potter also said he'd noticed the state legislature stepping further than he deems appropriate into local government.
“Mayors and city councils and county commissioners have the responsibility for local government,” Potter said. “I think there’s been a big push of late to overstep.”
Petersen said voters should prefer him because he has consistently been ranked higher than Potter in conservative groups and lower than him in liberal groups.
“We are not both strong conservatives,” Petersen said in an email. “Not only do conservative champions like U.S. Senator Mike Lee endorse me, but I rank near the top of every conservative group’s scorecard. ... My challenger, on the other hand, consistently ranks near the bottom.”
Potter believes he better represents Cache County and addressed issues that came to him from constituents in the valley when he served prior as representative.
“I listened to them, I listened to their concerns, and I made changes at the state level that made an impact for Cache County,” Potter said. “The difference is I feel like my opponent is putting more emphasis on organizations outside Cache County, he’s not listening to the people here.”
Though Potter and Petersen do not see eye to eye on everything, there are several areas in which they at least partially agree.
In a previous statement to The Herald Journal, Petersen said he has voted against critical race theory, voted to prevent transgender girls from competing in women’s sports, and voted against a mask mandate.
Potter said though he’s not sure how much of an issue critical-race theory has been in Utah, he is opposed to it being taught in schools.
Potter also said he was opposed to a mask mandate presented before the House in 2020.
Though he has concerns with the way the legislation regarding the issue was passed, and is worried about future lawsuits, Potter agrees transgender athletes should not be allowed to play high school sports that align with their corresponding gender.
“The senate waited until after the final hour of filing the last day of the session before they made a move on it, and they made some modifications to it,” Potter said, explaining his issue with how the legislation was passed. “It doesn’t belong in high school sports. We need to protect the kids, to protect the girls.”
Petersen said people should vote for him as a protector of their rights.
“If you want a representative who’ll safeguard your God-given rights as enumerated in the U.S. Constitution, then I suggest you vote for me,” Petersen said in an email. “My purpose as a State Representative is to ensure citizens’ rights are secure.”
Potter said he hopes he secures the position to serve Cache County.
“I’m running because I want to make a difference for Cache County. My focus — my emphasis — in previous service to Cache County in the city and the county positions have been to make a difference for my community,” Potter said. “I know how to make a difference in the state capital.”