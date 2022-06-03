Logan City Light and Power recently began cleaning up the power poles alongside Canyon Road by replacing aging wooden ones with ductile iron poles. The project is said to extend into the coming years as needed.
As the current wooden poles reach older ages, they are beginning to lean back and forth, according to the Logan's Distribution Manager Steve Crosby.
Along with that, Crosby said there is an excess of poles currently in Canyon Road. The superfluous poles hold transmission and distribution lines at different heights, which can be a problem in hot weather as the lines sag at different rates.
“When it gets really hot the transmission line can get too close to the distribution line, which causes problems,” Crosby said.
The department will be rebuilding the entirety of the line to work more efficiently, and shorter distribution poles will be eliminated completely, Crosby said.
“When the new line is completed, there is going to be about a third less poles,” Crosby said.
Because of the stronger nature of ductile iron, many of the wires that are strung across Canyon Road to hold up the old wood ones will also be eliminated, said Crosby.
“This is really going to look a lot cleaner,” he said.
This project isn’t estimated to be finished in the near future, as Crosby described it as a “fill-in project.”
“It may take a couple of two or three years to get them all changed,” he said.
While the process of replacing the poles will cause subsequent road closures, Crosby noted these will be rare, as most of the construction does not interfere with traffic.
“We just ask that people be mindful of the equipment and the guys working,” Crosby said.
Replacing the wooden poles with ductile iron ones is cost efficient because they cost a lot less while lasting much longer, according to Crosby.
“The life of ductile iron in excess is 300 years,” Crosby said. “Western red cedar has an average life of 73 years.”
Crosby said the distribution division tries to utilize their time the best they can when it comes to improving the city.
“Whenever we have opportunities to make some improvements and some upgrades we jump on that opportunity,” he said.