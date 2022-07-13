The Key Partner Program — an initiative focused on teaching property managers and landlords about homelessness and housing issues — will begin enrolling landlords to participate by the end of this month.
Jayme Walters, the director of Utah State University’s Transforming Communities Institute, described the creation of the program as “a collaborative, community-engaged effort” that began when her and USU Social Work Department Head Jess Lucero worked with students to find landlords’ ideas and perceptions on such an initiative. Walters said they also received input from nonprofits, government officials and people involved in business affected by housing problems.
According to Walters, several entities at USU contributed to funding the program including the Department of Social Work, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Transforming Communities Institute and the Union Pacific Foundation.
“Without the support of all of these people and organizations, this work would not be possible,” Walters said.
Lucero said the primary educational resource landlords will receive through the training is an online course that teaches about homelessness and how landlords and property managers can approach and prevent it.
Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate and a $50 gift card. Walters hopes to work with local governments to eventually waive the annual landlord licensing fee for those who take the course.
Walters said when several local landlords were asked about incentives they would want to receive for enrollment in the training, many said there was no need for a reward.
“Landlords will become knowledgeable about housing resources that will benefit their tenants and future tenants, which will ultimately benefit landlords themselves,” Walters said. “Participating in the program will allow landlords to connect with their community and feel satisfaction that they are positively contributing to addressing housing instability in Utah.”
Many in Cache Valley are all too familiar with the difficulties of homelessness. Krystina, who requested The Herald Journal use only her first name, has faced such a situation.
A Logan resident and National Guard veteran, Krystina made multiple attempts to leave her abusive marriage before succeeding, only to eventually face homelessness.
“There’s a lot of girls here in really bad domestic violence situations that continue to go back to their abusers because there’s just not a lot of help here,” Krystina said. “That’s a different side of homelessness but it’s all kind of like linked together.”
After finally leaving the relationship behind, Krystina ran into health problems and lost her job in March of 2021 as the world faced the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was able to receive residential assistance from Community Abuse Prevention Service Agency (CAPSA) but eventually lost the aid. By November, Krystina said she was homeless along with her three kids.
“I reached out to BRAG and like Families Feeding Families and CAPSA and just everywhere that I could find,” Krystina said. “There’s long wait lists for things here like Section 8. Unless you have like a critical situation, you get put on the end of the list and it’s like an 18 month wait.”
During this time, Krystina said she worked hard to ensure she and her kids had a safe place to sleep. Families Feeding Families, a local nonprofit organization, assisted in getting the family lodging in the form of hotel rooms. She also stayed with family for a period, though she said they couldn’t help. According to Jamie, BRAG also had a program that paid for hotel rooms for homeless people, but she would have needed to be sleeping somewhere unsafe to qualify.
“I feel like they kind of make things hard for people to get help,” Krystina said. “I wasn’t going to have me and my kids living in my car just to get accepted for that program.”
Though she never resorted to asking for food or money on the street, Krystina said there were times when she wasn’t sure what the next step would be for her family — things such as showers, meals, and shelter were uncertainties.
Eventually, Krystina was able to get onto BRAG’s rapid rehousing program and move into a home in February. She doesn’t know where she would be without that assistance.
“That’s where we are now,” Krystina said. “It really just made me want to try to help other people in those situations.”
Krystina specified homelessness it not caused by unemployment.
“There’s tons of people who are homeless that have jobs,” Krystina said. “The housing market is just outrageous. Like people can’t afford to pay security deposit, first month’s rent.”
Krystina said she used to work in a gas station years ago. At that time, when the economy took a dive, people without homes used the business as shelter. The gas station’s supervisors told employees they had get them to leave.
“We just never had the heart to do that in the middle of winter,” Krystina said. “I just couldn’t imagine having to pack your whole life up in a couple bags.”
This story plays out in stark contrast to what Krystina said she saw within social groups when she herself was without a home.
“During the time that I was homeless, there were a lot of people, like, sleeping in their cars in parking lots,” Krystina said. “Logan City was like asking those people to leave. … Where are they supposed to go?”
According to Walters, the Key Partner Program will help landlords understand their potential to help in the housing crisis. This can help current systems aid those who are homeless through making landlords educated participants, Walters said.
“Many of the available housing support programs require positive relationships with private landlords and property managers. But, their perspectives are not always considered, or in some cases, painted in a negative light,” Walters said. “We need these folks at the table, and we need them as partners in solving these problems.”