The Cache GOP held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner last Saturday, which included presentations from Lily Tang Williams, who is currently running to represent New Hampshire in Congress, as well as prominent Utah Republicans.
“Things went really, really well. We had a packed house; all the tables were full. It was a great meal provided by USU dining services and everything went really well,” said Chris Booth, chair of the Cache GOP.
Booth, who has helped put the event together since 2018, became aware of Williams through his party secretary, Pamela Budge, and Vice Chair Shellie Giddings. Williams — who was born and raised in Chengdu, China — shared her story with local schools and a local Republican women’s group in Southern Utah which garnered the attention of the Cache GOP.
Williams's presentation — which tied in with her running for Congress — was titled, “I Fear the Country I Love is Becoming Like the Country I Left.” She said she made her way to the United States in her early 20s after fleeing China after Chairman Mao Zedong's cultural revolution. She shared her experiences as a child as well as the similarities she has observed between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
Several years after Mao’s death, Williams traveled to the United States via an American sponsor to study at the University of Texas at Austin. She then stayed, amazed by the differences between the two countries.
“My childhood memory is a hunger,” Williams said. “It’s a fear … everybody can come to kick your door open.”
Williams recalled the executions of scientists, scholars and politicians only miles away from her home. Private property was seized, education was halted and people lived in fear, she said.
“When you follow evil religions like communism, or cult leaders like Mao, they actually drive you crazy. You lose your sanity,” she said.
Williams concluded her presentation by sharing her worries that the United States was going through a cultural revolution of its own, referencing Black Lives Matter protests, teachings of critical race theory, and nationwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I saw what is happening in our country because of the pandemic, because of the election year, because of whatever," she said. "What is happening on American soil reminds me of what I saw in China. Mao’s cultural revolution."
She also urged Republican leaders and party members to either run for office or donate to candidates they felt would best represent them.
Sen. Mike Lee spoke at the dinner and gave updates about his office and shared his opinion on China.
“When a government becomes too powerful, we begin to treat it as if it is an all-knowing, powerful omniscient being,” he said. “Bad things happen. We can’t let that happen here, and that’s one of the reasons we need to remember (the United States Constitution).”