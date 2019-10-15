The owners of the undeveloped Wesley Nelson Farms property, located in southern Logan along U.S. Highway 89/91, officially requested to be disconnected from the city during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“My client wants to develop its property,” said Dan McDonald, the attorney for Wesley Nelson Farms, during the meeting. “Logan city cannot at this time provide the needed connections to the municipal infrastructure to accomplish this goal."
In contrast, McDonald said Nibley has both the desire and ability to provide these connections.
Discussions on what to do with these 54 acres of Greenbelt property have been going on for a few years now, ever since a family of nearly 20 cousins wanted to begin developing the land following the death of their grandfather.
The land in question is part of an even older discussion between the cities of Nibley and Logan on how to best adjust the boundary between the two communities in an effort to make it more uniform.
“As those materials indicate, there is quite a long history between my client and the city. Candidly, not all of it is good, but not all of it is bad,” McDonald said.
According to McDonald, this disconnection request would solve the concerns of his clients and move the Logan/Nibley boundary adjustment forward.
Following the presentation, members of the Logan Municipal Council did not ask any questions of McDonald. Chair Jeannie Simmonds said a decision on the matter would be made at the Nov. 19 council meeting.