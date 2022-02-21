In a 4-1 vote, the Providence City Council established a transient room tax for short term rentals in the city during a meeting on Feb. 16.
According to Utah tax code, a transient room tax can be imposed by any county, city or town for a temporary lodging. This includes anything from a hotel to an Airbnb and even a campground. A max of one percent can be collected by the Utah tax commission and distributed to the general fund of the corresponding county, city or town.
As temporary lodging becomes increasingly popular, many places have adopted transient room taxes in order to monitor businesses in the area. The city of Logan established their own transient room tax in 2005.
“A lot of cities have these in place for those Airbnbs that are becoming very popular. It’s just a way for the city to monitor that,” said Tyler Cameron, Providence city recorder and court clerk, during the council's initial discussion on Jan. 19.
City Manager Ryan Snow clarified further during the council’s second discussion on Feb. 16.
“This is about having the tools to be able to regulate and to help compliance inside of our city. That is why the staff has brought it to the council’s attention,” he said.
The tax is not intended to be an additional form of revenue and, according to Snow, can be offset with reductions in other areas to keep revenue equal. It is strictly about monitoring the increasing number of Airbnbs while also keeping tabs on hotels, campgrounds and similar accommodations.
According to Airbnb's website, the company was founded in 2008 with the goal of providing temporary housing for those who could not find a hotel. While the company has garnered popularity over the years, municipalities tend to see problems.
“I see need for enforcement when neighbors are being put out by an Airbnb or by someone who has guests staying in their home,” said Council Member Carrie Kirk during the Feb. 16 meeting. “Either the cost of enforcement is going to come from our citizens or the guests themselves. My commentary on it is that I’d rather charge the guests that overhead than have those funds come out of other tax revenue.”
Council Member Brent Speth shared similar thoughts.
"It would be nice if everybody who had an Airbnb or any other thing came and registered … The one percent is a way of strongly encouraging people to sign up so we know who's doing what. I think we have that responsibility to the citizens of this community. It’s good management practice within our city,” he said.
In addition, Council Member Jeanell Sealy reminded the council it was the city’s responsibility to monitor the safety of those short term rentals and alluded that a transient room tax could help with that.
"That’s a liability on the city if we don’t hold that standard because we do that for every other business,” she said.
Airbnb will be responsible for collecting the transient taxes and will update their website accordingly. Mayor Kathleen Alder stated the transient tax would have no effect on Providence citizens.