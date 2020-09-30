The Bear River Association of Governments is seeking public input on an official disaster mitigation plan in the region.
In accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the regional Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan for the region has been updated. The plan is now available for a 30-day public comment period ending at 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
The plan identifies potential natural hazards, estimates vulnerability to those hazards, and documents mitigation strategies for all participating jurisdictions located within Box Elder, Cache, and Rich counties in northern Utah. To view the plan, click the link at the bottom of the home page of the BRAG website at www.brag.utah.gov. If you would like a hard copy of the plan or have any comments or questions, contact Zac Covington, BRAG Sr. Regional Planner, at zacc@brag.utah.gov or call at (435)752.7242.