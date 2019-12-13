Three-term Logan Municipal Council Member Herm Olsen is wrapping up his final couple of weeks in public service as Mark Anderson takes his seat starting in January. Olsen will continue with his position as an attorney at his law firm, Hillyard, Anderson & Olsen, while he settles into his new position as the Utah Bar Association president.
“I’m still moving 100 miles per hour, just in a slightly different direction,” Olsen said.
This week, Olsen sat down with The Herald Journal to reflect on his time as a council member and what he thinks about the future of Logan.
Q: How did you decide to run for Logan Municipal Council 12 years ago?
A: When I was a young man I had visions of public office and wanted to get involved in elected politics. I ran for a student body office at Utah State a hundred-plus years ago. And I won.
But that taught me two things. One was that I did enjoy public service. But two, I absolutely hated the campaigning and touting myself. I realized that I didn’t want to do that again. Then I worked for a congressman back in Washington D.C. That reaffirmed both of those lessons that public service was good and enjoyable and rewarding. But campaigning was a royal pain in the butt.
When I moved back to Utah in 1980, people encouraged me to run for various offices. And I was delighted to tell them “no thanks.” I wasn’t even tempted. And I persisted with that for years and years and years.
But about 12 and a half years ago, Jennie Christensen, who was the news director at KVNU, came up to me once and poked me in the chest and said, “Listen bub, it is your turn. There’s a spot opening on the city council and you don’t have any good excuses.” And you know, I got thinking about it and I thought, “Yeah, OK.”
And so I did, not with high enthusiasm, but with a sense of community obligation. I found that both on the city council and in Logan city, people are marvelous.
Q: What did you learn from working in the community?
A: Logan is a relatively small town. We’re not Houston or Detroit, but it’s amazing how complex it is to run even a modest community like Logan. People get up in the morning and they flip their light switch and they expect light. But it doesn’t happen automatically. It takes a lot of genuinely dedicated people to make this system work. … It’s easy to be a critic but my old boss back in Washington used to say, “Any jackass can kick down a barn door; it takes a carpenter to build one.”
The national level has such a poisonous toxicity to communications. And while we may not be able to fix Washington D.C., at least in Logan we can disagree without nastiness and we can take different positions without bitter accusations. That is a culture that you build and I feel good about that.
Q: How do you feel about Logan’s major growth in the last couple of years?
A: Cache Valley is a treasure. And the good news is that it’s such an undiscovered prize in the West, but the bad news is that it’s been discovered. It’s a beautiful setting. You have mountains on the east, mountains on the west, mountains on the north and south. The trouble is that we’re at risk of loving it to death.
One of the primary challenges for Logan city and for Cache County is to manage the growth. We have to recognize that there are really only two options. One is build within and build up, or the other option is to sprawl. Neither are ideal. The sprawl notion is more painful because we lose open space and agricultural land. So we need to accommodate that growth with sensible and thoughtful planning processes.
Q: Do you have any ideas of where Logan is heading?
A: I feel comfortable that Logan is in good hands because there are good people who are willing to serve. We need more people though. A lot of times people want to just get involved in headline issues, and really most of the work is done in the trenches. It is not necessarily sexy, but that’s where the real work and labor of running a city occurs.
And you know, we certainly have our challenges. There’s never enough money to do the really good projects which we love to do like expand the library or improve the road systems and the infrastructure of water and sewer lines. But we are ahead of the curve on most things. So I feel good about where Logan is and where it’s headed.
Q: Is there anything you look back on and wish you could have done more with during your time on the council?
A: We can always do more. But one of the biggest obstructions to making progress with improving air quality is community education. We’ve got guys out there with massive four-by-four diesels rolling coal down the road as if they don’t care. The horrible discharge is hurting them. It’s hurting their children. And it will hurt their grandchildren. We need to say, “I can live without the macho. I need to live with a more sensible approach to doing my share in air quality.”
There are ways to deal with the challenges ahead. But it requires change, vision and sacrifice. The ban on single-use plastic bags is a step. A small step but it is still a step.