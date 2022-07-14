Winter sport lovers in Cache Valley may have to purchase a pass from the U.S. Forest Service to access Green Canyon when snow begins to fly.
According to a news release from The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials are asking for public input on a proposal to change fees at 119 recreation sites — including nine sites in the Logan Ranger District.
For Green Canyon, the Forest Service is proposing a new fee for the winter season: $10 for a three-day pass, $20 for a week pass, and $60 for the season.
David Ashby, the recreation staff officer for the Logan and Ogden districts, said the proposed fee increase is intended to support higher levels of recreation all across the forest. The passes will be related to the vehicles using the parking areas, Ashby said, and will also be valid in other forest recreation sites.
“It’s a forest-wide proposal,” Ashby said. “The pass is good across the whole forest.”
According to Ashby, a portion of the collected fees will go to Nordic United — a local nonprofit that partners with the Forest Service to groom and maintain the trails in Green Canyon — but an official breakdown of how the funds will be used has yet to be established.
“Right now, we haven’t gone to that level of detail,” Ashby said.
The length of the season will be subject to change, Ashby said, though it should generally run from mid-December through mid-March. However, he noted that last season Green Canyon saw two straight months with no snow.
“It’s going to vary from year to year,” Ashby said. “I wish I could guarantee snow.”
In January, the Logan Ranger District sought the public’s help in identifying Green Canyon vandals who damaged trail grooming equipment and tossed out around two dozen decking screws across the trail. The incident was preceded by a rule change requiring users of the groomed trails to wear snowshoes or skis or ride fat-tire bikes.
Ashby said, however, the proposed changes have nothing to do with last year’s consternation among canyon users.
“This has been in the works for while,” Ashby said, estimating roughly two years of planning had gone into the proposal.
While the changes aren’t intended to address last season’s issues, Ashby said the fees may potentially help quell similar problems in the future.
“Generally, when folks pay a fee, they tend to respect it more,” Ashby said.
Though, Ashby reiterated the main goal of adding fees is for the betterment of Green Canyon users.
“We’re here to try and enhance the experience for the public,” Ashby said, explaining fees help them them do that.
The proposal includes eight other recreation sites within the Logan Ranger District. Those potential changes include the following:
— Elk Valley Guard Station: new fee of $75 per group, per night.
— Tony Grove Guard Station: fee increase from $85 to $100 per group, per night.
— Right Hand Fork Guard Station: new fee of $150 per group, per night.
— Card Guard Station: fee increase from $100 to $150 per group, per night.
— Sinks Winter Trailhead: new fee per vehicle of $10 for three days, $20 per week, or $60 per season.
— Tony Grove Winter Trailhead: new fee per vehicle of $10 for three days, $20 per week, or $60 per season.
— Smithfield Canyon Winter Trailhead: new fee per vehicle of $10 for three days, $20 per week, or $60 per season.
— Murray Farm Trailhead: new fee per vehicle of $10 for three days, $20 per week, or $60 per year.
According to the news release, public comments will be accepted through Sept. 7.
Comments on the proposal are also being accepted on the proposal’s website — where folks can also see a map of all the potential changes — or via email at SM.FS.UWCFeeProp@usda.gov.
Commenters can call the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest office at 801-999-2103; send physical mail to 857 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095; or visit the office in person by appointment or during regular business hours.