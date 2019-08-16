Registration is open for the Logan Parks and Recreation Department Youth Flag Football program.
Sign-ups can be done online at pr.loganutah.org or in person at the Logan Community Recreation Center, 195 S. 100 West.
Play begins the week of Sept. 3 and the league runs for six weeks. All games will be played at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at Willow Park, 500 W. 700 South, Logan. The fee is $30 per participant and includes a shirt.
Six Leagues are Offered:
• 1st and 2nd Grades.
• 3rd and 4th Grades.
• 5th and 6th Grades.
• 7th and 8th Grades.
• 9th and 10th Grades 7 vs 7 Passing League.
• 11th and 12th Grades 7 vs 7 Passing League.