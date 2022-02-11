Utah Congressman Blake Moore visited Cache County on Thursday to connect with the Cache County Council and the County Executive about future partnership opportunities and how to help the community. The format was a question and answer session with the council. The council and Moore touched on topics such as lowering debt, protecting United States manufacturing and what the county can do moving forward.
Councilman Karl Ward asked Moore why no one in Washington seemed to care about the large accumulation of federal debt, which is currently over $30 trillion.
Moore called out hyper-partisanship as a main contributor to federal debt.
“Partisanship will create some gridlock that will keep Congress from doing more and sometimes that’s better, but the real negative from hyper-partisanship in Washington is that as we’ve seen it grow in the last ten years our debt to GDP ratio has grown with that,” Moore said.
One of Moore’s platforms while running for office was focusing on little things to help lower the large amount of federal debt. He mentioned his own team was looking at budget line items and keeping a close eye on what they were spending.
“It’s harming every single one of us and it’s harming our kids. It’s giving everyone much less hope for the future,” Moore said.
Council chair Barbara Tidwell added onto Ward’s question by inquiring what could be done at the county level to help lower debt. Moore discussed options such as a balanced budget amendment and reminded the council there would not always be a balanced budget at the federal level.
“Also make sure you support candidates who are serious about this and don’t be bought into supporting an appropriations bill,” Moore said.
County executive David Zook also asked what can be done to manage the United States’ relationship with China. Moore stated the number one focus should be getting more manufacturing in the country instead of relying on China.
”We need to be able to find other manufacturing opportunities,” Moore said. “In addition to finding other economic opportunities is building a strong international coalition against China. I’m not seeing what I’d hopefully like to see with COVID. I thought COVID would be an opportunity to hold them accountable and I’m not seeing that. It’s concerning.”
Moore thanked the council for their hard work and said he was thankful to represent the district.
“I was elected to represent and conduct awesome constituent service. My job is to find opportunities that support the community,” he said.
The meeting in its entirety can be viewed here.