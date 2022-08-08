Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex.
In a recent statement sent to The Herald Journal and published as a July 29 letter to the editor, former Nibley Mayor Shaun Dustin expressed his concerns over the county’s high home assessment values.
“What process is the county using? Where are they getting these numbers?” Dustin questioned. “The county is increasing the tax assessment based on a bubble and without transparency.”
Contrary to Dustin’s concern over homes being assessed too high, Howell said she often estimates appraisal values below market-price for the opposite reason — Cache Valley homes are frequently sold for significantly more than their appraised value.
“In many cases,” Howell said, “I’m not reaching market value, and it’s because values are increasing so fast. We can’t keep up.”
Further muddying the waters of property tax increases, Howell explained, are Utah’s complicated and difficult to understand Truth in Taxation laws.
“What it says to all taxing entities is you’re guaranteed the same amount of money you got the year before,” Kathleen said. “If they got a million dollars in taxes, this year, they get to get a million dollars again.”
Because of these regulations, if all property values rose at the same level, property taxes would remain consistent year after year as taxation rates would adjust to tax the property the same amount.
In reality, properties don’t all increase in value at the same rate, and the COVID-19 pandemic created a disparagement in the increase between residential and commercial properties.
“Many businesses were struggling,” Howell said. “They couldn’t even have their doors open.”
Because Truth in Taxation guarantees the same amount of revenue for entities, the overall tax burden remained the same. This led to residential property taxpayers picking up the burden left by commercial property tax payers to ensure taxing entities the same amount of revenue.
“The size of the pie is the same size. We’re still collecting the same amount of money we did the year before, but it’s cut up differently,” Howell said. “Commercial properties’ piece is smaller, because the rate dropped, their values didn’t go up, so they’re going to pay less in tax. Homeowners, their value went up, they’re going to pay more of the pie.”
Truth in Taxation also allows an avenue for entities to raise taxes in a process legally requiring a public hearing on the matter. Other than additional property tax revenue that comes from growth, this is the sole way to raise the amount entities receive.
According to a document shared on Cache County’s Facebook page July 14, four cities — Hyde Park, Nibley, North Logan and Wellsville — are pursuing this option. They hope to increase their budgets by 25.4%, 14.07%, 9.98% and 46.26%, respectively.
North Logan residents had the opportunity to participate in their public hearing Aug. 3. Hyde Park City plans to hold theirs on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., Nibley’s will take place Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., and Wellsville’s will happen on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Howell said those who question their homes appraised value are welcome to appeal.
“If we’ve made a mistake, we want it right,” Howell said. “We’ll pull sales in their neighborhood, homes that are similar.”