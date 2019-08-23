On a visit to Logan this week, Sen. Mitt Romney spoke about the importance of bipartisan solutions when it comes to addressing heated issues like immigration and health care reform as well as gun violence.
“It is very hard, if both parties have two strong, different points of view, to get a bill passed,” Romney said.
Romney, R-Utah, addressed the public at a brief town hall meeting on Thursday evening at the David B. Haight Alumni House on the campus of Utah State University.
Questions from attendees ranged from how the senator felt about post office reform to his thoughts on the national debt and illegal immigration.
“If there is something I really want as a conservative and want to fight for, it is not going to happen unless the Democrats also feel it is a win for them,” Romney said. “They have to go back to the people in their district and say, ‘Look what I got!’”
On the issue of gun control, Romney said he is in favor of outlawing bump stocks and improving background checks on a national level. When it comes to school safety, he said this issue is better addressed on a state level because the needs of districts vary across the country.
Although there are partisan disagreements on how to provide health insurance for people, Romney said there is agreement on the need to decrease the cost of prescription drugs and to eliminate surprise billings.
Romney said legal immigration is good for the country and looks forward to when successful reform can be made and the issue will no longer be political.
“The problem is everybody is going to have to give something up,” Romney said.
The senator was also asked how he would stand up to President Donald Trump to defend the moral values many Utahns support. Romney said what he has often said before, that he believes Trump respects people who call it like it is, however, he can’t respond to every tweet coming out of the White House.
At the beginning of the meeting, Romney shared some of the things he has learned during his first year in office. The senator also encouraged his constituents to reach out to him either by phone or with written comments.
“I represent the people of Utah,” Romney said. “You are my boss. I don’t come up with all of the ideas that I take forward. I get ideas from other people, from people here, and take them to Washington and try to get things done there.”