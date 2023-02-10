At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council appropriated $1 million in electric reserve funds for sediment removal at Logan River's Second Dam.
Ideally, the sediment removal would be done next month, as Logan River’s dams are diversions that generate hydropower for the city, according to Logan Light and Power Director Mark Montgomery. Although, the Forest Service is on a different timeline.
“It’s not looking good,” Montgomery said at the meeting.
Although the city submitted an emergency maintenance request to the Forest Service for the project, Montgomery said he still will have to go through a federal government process to determine if the project will have significant environmental effects.
As a result, the earliest the sediment could be removed is next winter when the river is low flow, said Montgomery.
All of Logan's dams are sediment traps. Over time, the sediment ruins the equipment due to abrasion, said Montgomery.
“We need to get dirt out of the reservoir so we can generate power,” he said. “It’s full of sediment and we don’t want it to clog.”
According to him, this setback won’t create any significant challenges for Logan's power, as hydropower is a small percentage of the city’s overall production. Although, sediment removal would save the city money in the long haul as hydro is a carbon-free resource.
Sediment removal at Third Dam has also been a discussion, but the city has other power priorities, with plans to build natural gas generators at the city’s light and power substation, said Montgomery.
“Those generators are more important for the city at this time,” he said.
