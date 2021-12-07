Becky Edwards visited Cache Valley last Friday to share her vision and plans for the U.S. Senate — that is, if she can defeat incumbent Mike Lee (R-Utah).
“I, like the rest of America, have been watching the political dialogue digress into this sort of hyper politicization on every issue and being divisive and seeing more and more people feel disenfranchised and unheard and unseen,” Edwards said when asked why she was running for the U.S. Senate. “… This divisive nature of the dialogue is actually super ineffective. I think it’s harming Utahns and I knew there was a better way.”
Edwards refers to this as the “Utah Way,” and said it is how she did things when she served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2009 to 2018. She wanted to bring better politics, better leadership and better solutions to Congress.
“I have 10 years of experience as an effective legislature leading out on issues that really matter to people. Affordable housing, clean air, education, health care — these are things that directly affect Utah families, businesses and folks in Cache Valley as well, and are top-of-mind priorities,” Edwards said.
Edwards will contend with Lee and Ally Isom for the Republican nomination. If elected, either Edwards or Isom would be the first woman senator of Utah.
In the 2021 election, four women became the first female mayors of Utah cities, including West Valley City, Park City, Parowan and Cache Valley’s own North Logan.
In 1870, Utahn Seraph Young became the first woman in the nation to cast a vote. When Utah became a state in 1896, Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon became the first woman state senator.
Today, only four women have served for Utah in the United States House of Representatives: Reva Beck Bosone, Karen Shepherd, Enid Greene and Mia Love. Olene Walker, who served from 2003 to 2005, was Utah’s first and only female governor.
“It’s time that we bring all the voices to the table, that we have a woman in this, and more importantly that this won’t be the first — that this will become the door-opener for other women to continue to have their voices heard,” she said.
Since May, Edwards has traveled around the state to meet with voters, business owners and local leaders to discuss what she could do to support them. In Cache Valley, some of Edwards’ stops included a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, a tour of Bridgerland Technical College, and a visit to Utah State University.
“Many of my relatives on my Price side — that’s my maiden name — came from the Smithfield area and so I have a deep history here. My mom went to Utah State and my father-in-law is also a graduate of Utah State. He played football there,” Edwards said. “This valley has always been a sentimental, special place for me.”
Edwards shared her thoughts on solutions to the workforce shortage, calling it a conversation that was sorely overdue. One of the solutions she suggested was revisiting immigration.
“Let’s actually solve (immigration) for Utah, starting with securing the borders, creating a process for people actually going through the immigration process that maintains people’s dignity, and integrity … expediting and streamlining that process for legal entry where we really need the help,” she said.
In addition, Edwards touched on her push for clean air. In 2018, Edwards, along with the help of a group of Logan High school students, succeeded in passing bipartisan HCR 007, Concurrent Resolution on Environmental and Economic Stewardship, which recognized climate change, human impact, and what Utah could do to respond. In its passing, Utah became the first Republican state to acknowledge climate change.
“We made tremendous progress that when the next legislative session came up, we were able to not only pass the bill out of the house but the committee on the Senate floor,” Edwards said. “The very same Senate committee that wouldn’t even hear the bill the year before passed it unanimously.”
Gov. Gary Herbert signed the bill into law on May 16, 2018.
Edwards wants people to know their voices are heard and if they are passionate about issues such as climate change or the economy to get out and do something.
“I want to tell people that their voices matter and the issues that they care about is their future that I want to fight for. It’s their future that I want to advocate for and work for a better type of leadership that is productive and proactive in terms of reaching out to people and getting things done,” she said. “I want everyone in this valley to understand I am here for every citizen and I want to work for you. Your hopes and dreams really matter.”