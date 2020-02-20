Following the success of his new book and his recent recognition from the Utah State Legislature for his efforts, Darren Parry, the Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, announced on Thursday afternoon that he would be running for Congress.
Parry travels around Utah and Idaho weekly to share stories of the Shoshone people and listen to different perspectives, which is a main theme of his recently published book, “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History."
Parry announced he will run as a Democrat for Utah's First Congressional District in-studio on KVNU on Thursday afternoon. Since Rep. Rob Bishop's announcement last year that he won't seek reelection, Parry won't be running against an incumbent.
He said he considers himself an advocate for his people as well as many other perspectives, traditions and experiences.
The poignant storyteller has also taught a course about American Indian History at USU and has been working for several years to construct a new interpretive center for the Shoshone near the Bear River Massacre site. Ground is expected to be broken on the center in July.