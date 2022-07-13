Smithfield logo

Smithfield is asking it's residents to design a new city logo. Submissions are open through the month of July. 

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Smithfield is searching for its next logo.

The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing.

“We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,” Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “The old logo is hard for reproduction by embroiderers to put on city clothing. It’s a nice logo, but too busy and hard to read from any distance.”

The city’s post asked residents who are entering the design contest to include Smithfield’s founding date in 1859 and possibly the city’s motto of “Utah’s Health City.” The call encourages any color scheme and the incorporation of the city's local trees and landmarks as well as the nearby Flat Top mountains.

Smithfield’s logo hasn’t been updated in years, which is part of the reason Monson said she wants to see a new one made for the city.

“It was created just after Ken Webb came into office as Mayor in 1990,” Monson wrote. “This is just something I think needs to be updated. Many other cities have updated in the past few years.”

The last time Logan city updated its logo was in 2007, which was developed by the local company Digital Slant. The city’s new emblem and its website remodel cost $56,000 and six months to complete.

Brigham City recently developed a new logo as well, in June 2022. The emblem was designed by Cody Wilkerson from Roosevelt, Utah, who has never been to the city.

The call for Smithfield’s logo asked for “creative and talented residents of the city” to develop the new logo. The announcement gave locals a little more than a month to complete their designs.

Designs submitted must be computer generated to make sure they can be easily copied if selected.

Smithfield’s current emblem is blue, black, green, and white. It showcases trees and incorporates the words “growing, caring, sharing,” over the top.

The competition ends on July 31, when submissions close. There is not a monetary prize for the winning designer.

According to the release, the new art will be showcased on clothes, trucks, hats, cars, trucks and letterheads once it’s selected. Monson said the new logo is slated to be selected on August 10 at the Smithfield City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 96 South Main St. The agenda for the meeting has not been released.

Designers can submit their logos by sending them to communityresponse@smithfieldcity.org before the end of the month. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you