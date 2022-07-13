“We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,” Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “The old logo is hard for reproduction by embroiderers to put on city clothing. It’s a nice logo, but too busy and hard to read from any distance.”
The city’s post asked residents who are entering the design contest to include Smithfield’s founding date in 1859 and possibly the city’s motto of “Utah’s Health City.” The call encourages any color scheme and the incorporation of the city's local trees and landmarks as well as the nearby Flat Top mountains.
Smithfield’s logo hasn’t been updated in years, which is part of the reason Monson said she wants to see a new one made for the city.
“It was created just after Ken Webb came into office as Mayor in 1990,” Monson wrote. “This is just something I think needs to be updated. Many other cities have updated in the past few years.”
The call for Smithfield’s logo asked for “creative and talented residents of the city” to develop the new logo. The announcement gave locals a little more than a month to complete their designs.
Designs submitted must be computer generated to make sure they can be easily copied if selected.
Smithfield’s current emblem is blue, black, green, and white. It showcases trees and incorporates the words “growing, caring, sharing,” over the top.
The competition ends on July 31, when submissions close. There is not a monetary prize for the winning designer.
According to the release, the new art will be showcased on clothes, trucks, hats, cars, trucks and letterheads once it’s selected. Monson said the new logo is slated to be selected on August 10 at the Smithfield City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 96 South Main St. The agenda for the meeting has not been released.