After appealing a conditional use permit the Cache County Planning Commission granted for the controversial Hollow Ridge RV Campground in Smithfield, an amended conditional use permit was issued during the commission’s July 7 meeting.
Edits to the permit were made to fix places where the original did not meet legal regulations.
Cache County Planning Manager Tim Watkins explained some of background during the meeting. The permit was first granted on Feb. 3, before an appeal put a halt to the plans two weeks later. On May 19, the Cache County Board of Adjustments addressed issues within the permit.
The ”Summary of Findings and Conclusions” section of the Board of Adjustments’ decision lists several issues appellants claimed were present. Among them were allegations that the conditions of the permit did not follow all state and federal laws and claims the commission’s process did not follow county code.
The Board of Adjustments determined all allegations to be without sufficient merit with the exception of the permit’s noncompliance to a state sanitation law requiring waste disposal facilities at RV campgrounds. According to the board’s decision, county staff realized the conditional use permit did not meet the state’s requirement on March 23 and notified the appellants, commission, and the appellee.
The Board of Adjustments then remanded the conditional use permit back to the Planning Commission for edits in order to be in compliance with state law.
Watkins presented a series of amendments he said would effectively fix the legal issues with the conditional use permit.
“Staff’s recommendation is that these amendments apply to fulfill the mandate of the Board of Adjustments. We did receive a comment earlier today from the appellants,” Watkins said. “They have suggestions for perhaps where additional references in the CUP might be amended.”
The commission discussed the situation, clarifying the permit would comply with state regulations if they voted on the amendments Watkins had proposed.
After a motion was made and seconded to grant the conditional use permit with the suggested amendments, Tom Johnson and Ted Stokes, who submitted the appeal on behalf of Dry Canyon Neighborhood Watch, Inc. in February, expressed concern that the edited permit would still be out of compliance with a state statute. Johnson is a retired New Mexico attorney while Stokes is currently practicing law.
When the commission considered whether they wanted to allow public input, Stokes said he didn’t want the conditional use permit to go back before the Board of Adjustments.
“The decision from the board suggested, or demanded, that the entire statute apply,” Stokes said. “There are a few parts of the statute that haven’t been implemented into the conditional use permit that we’d like to bring to your attention.”
After deliberating with staff and discussing whether the language of the conditional use permit would be sufficient to address all state laws, the commission decided to vote without hearing the public’s input.
“If the commission wants to make further changes to this, they can make a motion to have you come and comment,” Planning Commission Chair Chris Sands said.
No such motion was made.
In a 6-1 decision, the commission voted to grant the conditional use permit with the staff-suggested amendments. Planning Commission Member Brandon Spackman cast the lone opposing vote.
Johnson later told The Herald Journal they have not yet decided whether they will re-appeal, but they are still concerned by several aspects of the conditional use permit. Among their concerns are a lack of professional input on waste facilities and discrepancies between the proposal and state regulation.
“At least now they’re requiring things that would make it more healthy,” Johnson said. “I still oppose it. I don’t think it’s the right place to be.”
Nathan Whittaker, the owner of the property, told The Herald Journal a campground was not his first choice in terms of how to receive a return on investment from his land. Initially, he hoped to subdivide the property for houses, though a series of roadblocks has prevented him from doing so. Whittaker also placed the property on the market, where it remains.
“I’ve kind of been backed into a corner to some degree about how to monetize that property,” Whittaker said.
Currently, he thinks the RV campground is his best option.
“That would generate the most long-term income for me,” Whittaker explained, “but I’m also trying to be sensitive to, you know, the neighbors within reason. I don’t want to be public enemy number one in Smithfield.”
Whittaker believes if someone bought the property, it would be an optimal solution for everybody.
“If somebody wanted to buy it,” Whittaker said, “they’d make everybody happy.”