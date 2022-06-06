While the bridge girders delivered last week for a project going over the Logan River will help drivers travel the valley, an adjacent project building an underpass to allow pedestrians to more easily cross Main Street is anticipated to begin by next summer.
In September, the Utah Department of Transportation granted Logan city $4.1 million to construct a bike and pedestrian underpass under 600 South and Main Street. At the time, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the UDOT fund requires a 20 percent local match, meaning there will need to be a local payment of around $1,030,000.
According to Kamilla Schultz, a Logan city engineer, the project is currently in its design phase, where it will likely remain for another year.
The city plans on completing the extension of 100 West and building the Logan River Bridge before construction on the underpass begins. This way, the completed bridge will provide an alternative route to Main Street during the underpass’ construction process.
“Both the city and UDOT are very aware of how heavily traveled Main Street is. We are working closely with UDOT to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible,” Schultz said. “We anticipate that some level of traffic will be maintained on Main Street through the duration of the project.”
Shultz said Main Street is currently a barrier for those traveling via multimodal means and for those using city trails. The underpass will help resolve that issue.
“This underpass provides a needed safe connection between east and west trail networks, and for those needing a safe place to cross Main Street in this quickly developing area,” Schultz said.
The project is estimated to cost about $4.5 million in total. Though construction is slated to begin next summer, labor and supply shortages could potentially push it farther back.
“This project has come about because of the hard work, support, and generosity of many people, both locally and at UDOT,” Schultz said.