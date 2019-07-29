As part of his campaign for the 2020 gubernatorial race, Spencer Cox plans to visit every incorporated city and town in the state of Utah. This week he and his team will be in Cache Valley.
Here is a list of the times and places he will be throughout the valley. More information can be found at votecox.com. The times and locations marked with an asterisk indicate the meet and greet will also include a service project.
Tuesday
*5:10 p.m., Mendon, City Offices, 15 N. Main St.
6:30 p.m., North Logan, Real Salt Lake Youth Development Academy, 2800 N. 230 East.
Wednesday
8 a.m., Smithfield, Central Park, 100 N. 100 West, Smithfield.
*9:10 a.m., Almaga, Town Hall, 6590 N. 2400 West.
*10:20 a.m., Newton, Town Hall, 51 S. Center St.
11:30 a.m., Clarkston, Town Hall, 50 S. Main St.
12:40 p.m., Trenton, City Park, 17 E. Main St.
1:45 p.m., Cornish, Town Park.
2:25 p.m., Lewiston, TBA.
*3:35 p.m., Richmond, 300 E. Main St.
4:50 p.m., Hyde Park, City Office, 113 E. Center St.
Thursday
*10 a.m., Logan, Utah State University.
Friday
8 a.m., Providence, Zollinger Park, 35 200 West.
9: 05 a.m., River Heights, TBA.
10: 15 a.m., Millville, sports fields, 510 E. 300 South.
11:20 a.m., Nibley, city offices, 455 W. 3200 South.
12: 30 p.m., Hyrum, city offices, 60 W. Main St.
*1:35 p.m., Paradise, 9600 S. 100 East.
*3 p.m., Wellsville, city park, 500 S. 100 East.