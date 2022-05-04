Officials from the Utah Division of Water Resources and the Cache Water District met with Utah State University students, interest group representatives and Cache Valley locals on Tuesday to share information about Utah’s water supply and a proposed reservoir at Temple Fork in Logan Canyon.
Around 60 people met at the Temple Fork trailhead for a short walk and presentations about the site. The proposed reservoir would store 41,350 acre-feet of water and the dam itself would stretch 327 feet tall.
Marisa Egbert, a Utah Division of Water Resources engineer and planning manager for Bear River development, stressed that preliminary planning to install a dam in the area was just that — planning.
“There’s not a project; there’s planning right now,” Egbert said. “We are planning. We’re looking at a, you know, 30-ish year horizon right now.”
In 1991, the Bear River Development Act was passed by the Utah Legislature and, according to Egbert, 220,000 acre-feet of water was set to be developed. Around that time, she said, water for municipal and industrial needs were projected for 2015.
“We are now looking at 2050 and beyond,” Egbert said, explaining changes in the population, water supply and use has affected water projections. “Thank goodness use changes have gone down.”
Egbert said reservoirs help store water in years of plenty to be able to reliably supply water in meager years. In a 2019 study, Egbert said, it was discovered that more water storage would be needed for 220,000 acre-feet of water to be fully developed.
“We need some more reservoir sites to look at,” Egbert said. “So, Temple Fork is one of six.”
Carl Ege, a geologist with the Division of Water Resources, said three holes were drilled at Temple Fork to study the proposed site. One of the main issues found with the site, Ege said, has to do with geologic faults in the area.
On August 30, 1962, according to records from the University of Utah, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred near the Utah-Idaho boarder. Though there were no deaths associated with the event, severe property damage occurred in Cache Valley concentrated mostly in Richmond.
According to Ege, most geologists agree the earthquake was due to the Temple Ridge fault located near the proposed reservoir site. If that’s the case, Ege said, it’s a knock against building a Temple Fork dam.
“If you have an active fault splay near a dam site, you know, it’s not necessarily a good thing,” Ege said.
According to Ege, one of the ways to characterize whether a fault as active is to determine if it has moved in the past 35,000 years. Ege said the active status of the Temple Ridge fault, however, hasn’t been firmly established because it’s located on U.S. Forest Service land and hadn’t been trenched.
“We already know that there was a measured earthquake in the Cache Valley area, and we know that most likely, unless someone can prove otherwise, it was on that Temple Ridge fault,” Ege said.
Ege also said there were several joints in the rock that would require a lot of concrete to maintain.
“It’s a troubled site,” Ege said, but explained that’s the case with many proposed sites. “Nowadays, all the good dam sites are gone.”
Nathan Daugs, the manager of the Cache Water District, said USU’s Engineering Department senior approached the water district about a project a little over a year ago. As a result, Daugs said the students did a study proposing a smaller reservoir site in the same area that would have less environmental impacts. Daugs said it was “very preliminary, high-level planning,” that wouldn’t fully cover Spawn Creek.
“The fish could still get up and use that,” Daugs said. “Those students spent a lot of hours and did a great job on their project.”
Though the district’s intention of planning for the future was in line with that of the state, Daugs said the water district doesn’t fully agree with the current water projections.
“We could have used the water last year in Cache County. We could use more water this year in Cache County,” Daugs said.
Several rivers in the county went dry last year, Daugs said. But if small reservoirs were built with a portion of the pool dedicated for environmental flows, Daugs said the river flow could be maintained all year.
“We could keep the Blacksmith Fork flowing every year if we had a small reservoir,” Daugs said. “We could have kept the Logan River flowing.”
At this point, Egbert said the Division of Water Resources was looking to collaborate with agencies and others to find the best path forward. There’s no new water, Egbert said, only water being recycled in various ways. Egbert added the 1991 act requires that a project can’t be built until 70 percent of the water developed from the project is under contract by at least one water district — and that remains to be seen.
“We want as many people at the table now to figure out options,” Egbert said, “and if there’s other ways we can find water, we’re hoping to do that.”