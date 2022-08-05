The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has temporarily banned target shooting with firearms in six wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Cache County. Similar bans have also been enacted for 20 other WMAs across the state.
According to a news release from the DWR on Friday, the decision to restrict recreational target shooting was made due to persisting drought conditions and wildfire concerns.
“Significant resources go toward improving the habitat in these wildlife and waterfowl management areas to make them more beneficial for a variety of wildlife species, which is why these proactive, preventative measures are so important,” said DWR Director Justin Shirley in the release. “Protecting these resources from wildfire is crucial for wildlife and is a huge benefit for the anglers, hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts who utilize these properties.”
Hunting and legal firearm possession will not be affected, according to the release. The ban will be reevaluated every two weeks for the duration of the summer months.
“With the extreme dry conditions, any spark can start a fire,” said DWR Habitat Section Chief Eric Edgley in the release. “With firearm target shooting, sparks from metal targets, a bullet or other projectiles glancing off a rock is all it takes to cause a spark and a fire. In 2020, two large wildfires on WMAs burned several hundred acres of wildlife habitat and were started by target shooting with firearms.”
One of those fires occurred in Cache County, according to the DWR, after people shot a .50-caliber rifle at a metal target that sparked a two-acre fire.
In Cache County, target shooting is restricted in the Richmond WMA, Millville-Providence WMA, East Fork Little Bear WMA, Hardware WMA, Cinnamon Creek WMA and the Middle Fork WMA.