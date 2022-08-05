shooting fire

A photo of the Road Shed fire at Henefer/Echo WMA, caused by target shooting, in 2016.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has temporarily banned target shooting with firearms in six wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Cache County. Similar bans have also been enacted for 20 other WMAs across the state.

According to a news release from the DWR on Friday, the decision to restrict recreational target shooting was made due to persisting drought conditions and wildfire concerns.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you