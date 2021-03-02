After years of planning of discussion, the Logan Municipal Council — acting as the Logan Redevelopment Agency — voted to appropriate funding to move the Center Block Plaza along.
“We’ve been talking about this for so long, it’s all just exciting,” said Council Member Jeannie Simmonds. “It’s almost as exciting as a library,” she added, referencing the city's beleaguered plans to replace its old library.
The city originally bought the Emporium property in 2016 under former Mayor Craig Petersen's vision of a new library there, but that plan was scuttled after public backlash.
The proposal was met with unanimous approval from the members, though Chair Mark Anderson abstained from the vote due to potential conflict because his business, Anderson Seed & Garden, will be adjacent to the new plaza on Center Street.
“It is hard to make changes,” Anderson acknowledged at Tuesday’s meeting prior to the vote and after referencing concerns he felt when Mayor Holly Daines first introduced the Center Street remodel that was completed in 2019 and celebrated with a Christmas Parade and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“When we opened up Center Street and had the Christmas parade, I could not have been happier,” Anderson said. “We probably had 3,000 people downtown, possibly more. I'm going to tell you, it did not improve our sales one penny. In fact, it probably affected our sales negatively to have that many people in our business on that day because you couldn't move for the amount of people that were there. But we absolutely loved it, and it was amazing.”
