After an extensive search, a man with 14 years of law enforcement experience in the Salt Lake City area has been chosen to lead the Tremonton-Garland Police Department.
The Tremonton City Council last week unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dustin Cordova to the police department’s top position. The council also appointed Brian Crockett, a 25-year veteran of the department who has been filling in as interim chief for the past four months, as assistant chief.
City Manager Shawn Warnke said Cordova is slated to start in his new role at the end of July, adding that the city will be in good hands with the combination of Cordova’s background and Crockett’s extensive familiarity and experience with the area.
“Dustin and Brian have been coordinating and are prepared to hit the ground running,” Warnke said. “We feel like those two are well prepared to work together.”
Cordova started as a corrections officer at the Salt Lake County Jail, where he supervised a unit of 64 inmates, served as a reserve lead officer and helped train new officers.
He joined the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake in 2012, responding to emergency calls and handling investigations for three years before becoming a detective specializing in property crimes and narcotics cases in Holladay.
After two years in the detective role, he became a patrol sergeant leading a team of eight officers in Kearns and Magna. In 2019 he ascended to the position of detective and administrative sergeant, a role in which he led a team of nine detectives investigating cases of assault, domestic violence, gang violence, property crime and narcotics-related crime.
In his most recent role, Cordova also oversaw community-oriented policing efforts, collaborating with the chief of police, mayor and city council to identify and resolve community crime problems.
Cordova holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from Weber State University.
Crockett has been with the department for nearly 26 years in a variety of roles, most recently serving as interim police chief following the departure of Nick Nessen, who left in March to pursue other career opportunities after 16 years with the department.