For the first time since the formation of the Cache Water Conservancy District, constituents have a chance to vote for the board’s members.
When the water district was created in 2016, currently elected officials were asked to volunteer to serve as board members with the understanding that staggered elections would fill those seats over the next four years. This year, five seats are up for election, but only two are contested.
For the board’s at-large position, Kirt Lindley, a longtime water manager in the south end of the valley, is facing off against Forest Service Aquatic Monitoring Program Leader Brett Roper. Incumbent Hyrum City Councilman Jared Clawson did not file for reelection.
In the Logan No. 3 district, Jonathan Kirby is challenging incumbent Herm Olsen, a Logan Municipal Council member.
Four other incumbents are running unopposed: Hyde Park City Councilman Brett Randall in the Northeast District; Mendon Town Councilman Jonathan W. Hardman in the South District; and Nibley Mayor Shaun Dustin in the Southeast District.
At-large position
Kirt Lindley said he’s been managing water in the south end of the valley for 25 years, starting as the Wellsville/Mendon Conservation District watermaster in 1993 and working as Hyrum Dam Irrigation Tender since 1998.
Lindley said he feels strongly that the water district’s first priority should be protecting Cache Valley’s water from interests farther south in Utah.
“I think we need to make sure we meet all of the needs of Cache Valley with water before we worry about it going to the Wasatch Front,” Lindley said.
When the Water Conservancy District was pitched to voters in the 2016 election, one of its selling points was that it would give Cache County a seat at the table in discussions on the Bear River Water Compact — without a district, proponents argued, areas in the compact that already had water districts could lobby for their interests much more effectively and Cache County could lose out.
That threat is already here, Lindley said.
“My biggest concern is to make sure that water stays in Cache Valley and doesn’t go to the Wasatch Front,” Lindley said. “Whether we put water into well permits, or we put water on ground that hasn’t been watered, I think there’s plenty of ground in Cache Valley that needs water that we can use all that water without it leaving.”
Lindley also said he prefers the term “water management” to “water conservation.”
“My biggest concern with using that instead of ‘management’ is if everybody conserves water and the state sees we have more water in Cache Valley than what we’re using or what we need, then what does the state do with water?” Lindley said. “And if you manage the water, then you can get ground in Cache Valley that doesn’t have water on it, you can get water on that ground.”
Brett Roper said the his priority on the water board would be preserving the environment in Cache Valley that people love, which he described as “a mix of agriculture and municipal areas, and then places to go play, whether that be fishing or hiking or just getting outdoors.”
All of those things depend on water, and that’s why he decided to run for the district.
The Cache Water Conservancy District is somewhat unique in that its board is elected, not appointed, Roper said, and he hopes that means it won’t start to cater to any particular segment of the population.
“And so as long as the board represents a broad range of ideas that reflect the people of the county, I think there’s a lot of value to that,” Roper said. “On the other hand, if the board goes a certain direction and only represents a small subset, whether that be people that use water strictly secondarily or are strictly just concerned about the environment … that could be concerning.”
Roper said he’d like to bring an ability to listen to the board, as well as his expertise as a researcher to help the water district determine how water is currently being used.
The current board members, the majority of whom were previously elected to other offices, seem to vary in their level of interest regarding water, Roper said, so he’s interested to see how the next two elections affect the water district.
“I think it will be interesting to see where the people of the county point this board,” Roper said.
Logan No. 3 District
Jonathan Kirby did not respond to requests for comment.
Herm Olsen said he’s happy to continue to volunteer on the water board, but if more-qualified candidates step forward, he’s happy with that, too.
Serving on the water board since 2017 has been an education experience, he said, and it’s further convinced him that the water district’s formation was necessary.
“We’re far better off having a local district make local decisions than have those dictated to us from the outside by downstate people who may well not have our best interests at heart,” Olsen said.
As a board member, Olsen feels pressure from the Wasatch Front and wants to act accordingly.
“We’ve got to be somewhat proactive,” Olsen said. “Because if we don’t do anything, there are high demands from other water districts down south that would just love to have us fall asleep at the switch, and that would hurt Cache Valley’s long-term interests.”
As the board learns its duties, members have been careful to balance Cache Valley’s interests with the district’s responsibility to taxpayers. Cache County allocated a quarter of a million dollars for the district’s first four years, but once each of the board’s 11 seats has been up for election, it will have the power to assess a property tax levy.
“We’ve been very anxious to try and protect public resources, to not be extravagant, to not spend any money that hasn’t been absolutely necessary,” Olsen said.
Olsen said he suspects that recent national and international headlines — shootings, suspicious mailings, migrant caravans and others — might have overshadowed the importance of the water district in local voters’ minds.
“But I would hope, as time passes, that people do recognize that local issues are crucial,” Olsen said. “It may may not have quite the headline appeal of international issues, but, you know, nothing hits closer to home than if we run out of water, if we run out of power, if we haven’t properly planned for future growth. So those things then become crucial.”
Editor’s Note: Brett Roper writes a hunting and fishing column for The Herald Journal. He is not an employee of the newspaper.