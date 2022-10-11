Utah's U.S. 1st Congressional District incumbent Rep. Blake Moore, right, and challenger Rick Jones, left, discussed issues affecting Northern Utah during the 1st Congressional District general election debate at the Val A. Browning Center on the campus of Weber State University in Ogden on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
OGDEN — The hopefuls for the 1st District U.S. House seat faced off in a debate Monday, addressing inflation, energy production, abortion and more.
It was generally a cordial encounter between Republican Blake Moore, the incumbent seeking his second term in the Northern Utah seat, and Rick Jones, his Democratic challenger. The debate, hosted by the Utah Debate Commission and moderated by Kerry Bringhurst of Utah Public Radio, was held at the Val A. Browning Center on the Weber State University campus in Ogden.
Moore, from Salt Lake City, called himself an “effective conservative.” He said his priorities in serving in the post have been supporting Hill Air Force Base, trying to chip away at the U.S. national debt and “debt culture” and being “an optimistic, positive, conservative voice.”
Jones, a music teacher who previously taught economics at Weber State, said conserving voter rights — under threat, he warns, in other states — is a priority. He was referencing apparent false claims of voter fraud by Donald Trump supporters that he won the 2020 presidential vote.
