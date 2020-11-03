About 85% of Cache County’s 55,126 registered voters turned in their ballots for the general election in 2016. As of Tuesday afternoon, 38,000 of the county’s 62,670 mail-in ballots had been returned.
“We were at 60% (voter turnout) last night, with 2,000 ballots unscanned,” County Clerk Jess Bradfield said Tuesday. “We anticipate, potentially, another 10,000 ballots today, so that would put us on par for 80-85% voter turnout.”
And there were a handful of people lined up at the Cache County Event Center before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Since then, Bradfield said there hadn't been fewer than 50 people in the building to vote at any given moment.
As of 8:45 p.m., Cache County reported a voter turnout of just over 70%.
“Thousands of people have come through voting center, but they've been so respectful, and so many first-time voters have come to cast their vote and get registered the same day,” Bradfield said. “No matter what tomorrow brings, I hope people can remember the unity today in coming together to vote in Cache County.”
While election results won’t be finalized for at least two weeks — due to canvassing and processing mail-in ballots that weren’t sent in early — the initial reports for local and state office and proposed constitutional amendments, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, are as follows:
Governor:
—Spencer Cox (Deidre Henderson) — 60.8% (63.9% statewide)
—Chris Peterson (Karina Brown) — 35.1% (31.5% statewide)
—Daniel Cottam (Barry Short) — 2.8% (3% statewide)
—Greg Duerdan (Wayne Hill) — 1.3% (1.6% statewide)
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1:
—Blake Moore — 64.8% (67.6% districtwide)
—Darren Parry — 35.2% (32.4% districtwide)
State Senate, District 25:
—Chris Wilson — 69.8% (70.4% districtwide)
—Nancy Huntly — 30.2% (29.4% districtwide)
State House of Representatives, District 3:
—Mike Petersen — 73%
—Holly Gunther — 27%
District 4:
—Dan Johnson (incumbent) — 56.7%
—Mary DaSilva — 43.3%
District 5:
—Casey Snider (incumbent) — 78.8%
—Lauren Abell — 21.2%
Cache County Council
North:
—David Erickson — 82.1%
—Marilyn Meacham — 17.9%
Logan 1:
—Karl Ward — 56.8%
—Adam K.S. Tripp — 43.2%
Logan 2:
—Barbara Tidwell — 63%
—Erica Abbott — 37%
South:
—Nolan Gunnell (unopposed) — 100%
Cache County Assessor:
—Kathleen Howell (unopposed) — 100%
Cache County Recorder:
—Devron Andersen (unopposed) — 100%
Cache County Treasurer:
—Craig McCallister (unopposed) — 100%
Constitutional Amendment A:
—For — 61.2% (58.9% statewide)
—Against — 38.3% (41.1% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment B:
—For — 81.1% (80.5% statewide)
—Against — 18.9% (19.5% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment C:
—For — 82.9% (81.3% statewide)
—Against — 17.1% (18.7% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment D:
—For — 62.6% (61.4% statewide)
—Against — 37.4% (38.6% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment E:
—For — 73.1% (74% statewide)
—Against — 26.9% (26% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment F:
—For — 67.7% (67% statewide)
—Against — 32.3% (33% statewide)
Constitutional Amendment G:
—For — 54% (53.7% statewide)
—Against — 46% (46.3% statewide)