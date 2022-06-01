A Utah State University student and recent winner of the Ivory Prize is seeking community input on a proposed “warming center” for people lacking shelter during Cache Valley’s winter months.
Nicole Burnard, a graduate student in USU’s Department of Social Work and executive secretary of the Bear River Local Homeless Council, described a warming center this way:
“The whole idea is having a place open overnight, on the coldest nights of the year, where people can come in and have a place to go when they can't access other resources,” said Burnard said.
To gauge interest and garner community feedback, Burnard is conducting a survey under the mentorship of two professors — Jayme Walters and Jess Lucero — in the social work department at USU.
Those interested in participating in the survey can click here. A Spanish language version of the survey is also available.
Though the project is still in its nascent stages, Burnard said the proposal involves finding a location unused at night — like an approved municipal or church building. Supervisors at the center will work in pairs, Burnard said, which is poised to be the biggest hurdle for the project.
“I think the biggest challenge is probably going to be finding to people that will be willing to supervise from midnight to 6 a.m.,” Burnard said.
Burnard won the Ivory Prize last month — an award established by the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation and annually awarded through USU’s Development Office and the Center for Community Engagement — that includes $10,000 for a project designed by the winner. Some of those funds may be used, Burnard said, to pay a stipend for the shift.
“I have faith,” Burnard said. “We've got a great volunteer base in our community.”
Burnard said addressing homelessness has been a passion project over the years.
While doing an undergraduate practicum with the Bear River Association of Governments, Burnard helped develop a street outreach program that utilized volunteers on a weekly basis.
“(The outreach volunteers) go out early in the mornings,” Burnard said. “Definitely during winter, they take warm weather items, hygiene kits, and they try to find folks who are sleeping in their car or who are in 24-hour establishments. … I was doing that a lot.”
On New Year’s Day around 10 p.m., Burnard and the outreach program found several people without suitable shelter.
“Within two hours, I found, like, eight people sleeping in their cars,” Burnard said. “Mind you, it was single digit temperatures that night. … There was a family with two kids in that situation, and they were in a camper. I think they had a portable heater, but that was it. So, that really ticked me off.”
But Burnard’s connection to homelessness is also rather personal. Nearly 19 years ago, William A. Burnard — Burnard’s grandfather — experienced homelessness after a string of personal struggles.
After a working many years as a butcher, William sustained an injury that halted his career. Going back to college in his fifties, William graduated with a degree in social work and became the director of the local Children’s Justice Center, but later sustained another injury during a home remodel project.
Burnard said William was prescribed opiates and began overusing the medication. After a dissolved marriage, substance use and legal issues, William wound up living in a car, unable to go home or leave the state, and died by suicide in 2003, Burnard said.
“What if there would have been something like a warming center open on that night?” Burnard said. “Where he had like a place to go just to be around another person?”
When the project is finished, the warming center will be named after Burnard’s grandfather, and William’s story will be used in hopes of mitigating the stigma surrounding homelessness.
“If you don't have a support system to help you get through hard times, then that could be you easily,” Burnard said. “And people don’t understand that.”
While substance use and mental health challenges can contribute to homelessness, Burnard said oftentimes, especially in more rural areas like Cache Valley, it’s folks that “have come on hard times.” A lot of people experiencing homelessness in the area, according to Burnard, have full-time jobs.
“But they still can't afford rent, or they can't find a place to rent, so they're sleeping in their car,” Burnard said.
Though there are many details to work through, Burnard is confident the warming center will be up and running by winter.
“I guarantee that we will be able to have a safe place for people to be this winter to keep them warm,” Burnard said. “That’s the goal.”