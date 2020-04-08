The Logan Municipal Council announced Tuesday that USU is preparing to open an on-campus dorm for isolation housing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While Logan Regional Hospital has not been overwhelmed by cases yet, local health administrators have been coming up with ways to help people isolate as the number of cases increases.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to be in isolation until they are three days without symptoms.
“The difficulty of doing that safely,” said Dr. Allan Anderson, the president of Logan Regional Hospital’s medical staff, during Tuesday's council meeting, “particularly in a community like ours, where families tend to be large or there are students with roommates who can’t really isolate themselves from each other, is that there is a trend noticed around the world that infection patterns shifted to family units as they attempt to isolate from society.”
To help people in these situations, Anderson said they are working with USU to set up a dorm for those who share a household with people who are at a higher risk.
Anderson said the dorms are set up better for long-term stays, which is necessary for isolation purposes and will work better for this purpose than hotels. He said the dorms will ideally be available for anyone who has tested positive and needs a separate isolation housing option.
At the moment, according to Emilie Wheeler, a spokesperson for USU, housing at the university is only at 30 percent capacity. She said more than 2,000 students have left on-campus housing to return home and finish the semester.
Wheeler said the university is currently working with the Bear River Health Department and Cache County to identify sheltering alternatives to isolate mildly ill individuals.
“An isolation site would be considered ‘non-congregate’ sheltering, where individuals would be provided private or semi-private accommodations,” Wheeler said. “An isolation site would not have medical care, but would allow individuals to separate themselves from others in their household who are at risk for complications from COVID-19.”
Wheeler said they are still working through the details to ensure the plan would not put anyone in the campus community at additional risk and would have minimal impact on students who are still finishing coursework.
She said they likely won’t have any more detailed information about location or timing this week.
Anderson said that while it would not be a treatment facility, there are ongoing conversations with restaurant owners in the community to discuss the possibility of having meals provided to those who stay in the isolation housing.
“I know there are other communities working on similar isolation options,” said Council Member Amy Anderson. “Our community jumped on this and started planning far ahead of the curve of the rest of the state. We’ve got something almost ready to go when the governor just started asking people to start looking at this this weekend. Again, the cooperative and helpful nature of the community that we live in and the ability to look ahead to what might be needed is just a great affirmation that we all chose the right place to live.”