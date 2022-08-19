The Utah Democratic Party is raising concerns about Gov. Spencer Cox’s June 24 choice as director of Utah’s Department of Natural Resources acting in both the executive and legislative branches of the state government.
The appointee in question, Joel Ferry, has represented District 1 in the Utah House since 2019 and will appear on this year’s ballot for reelection. The Utah Democratic Party expressed concerns about his role in both the executive and legislative branches of government in a press release Wednesday.
“Mr. Ferry is Acting Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources and a state representative. This is a clear violation of the Utah Constitution,” the release said.
It went on to quote Joshua Hardy, Ferry’s Democratic opponent in this year’s general election.
“Mr. Ferry is clearly no longer eligible to serve in the legislature since he accepted Gov. Cox’s appointment and began to work for DNR,” Hardy said in the press release. “Yet he insists he can sit in two branches of the state government at the same time because he isn’t taking his legislature salary. His actions are not only unconstitutional, they are also fundamentally undemocratic and unfair to voters.”
Though Ferry is listed as the acting executive director of the Utah DNR, he has not been officially confirmed for the position by the state senate.
“Skordas says what they’re trying to do is 'stall the appointment in the Senate until after the election. When he’s reelected, which is pretty much a foregone conclusion, then he can resign and (GOP delegates) can appoint someone in his place,'" the article said.
Article V of Utah’s constitution establishes the division of state government into three separate branches and says, “no person charged with the exercise of powers properly belonging to one of these departments, shall exercise any functions appertaining to either of the others.”
In a July 15 article from The Salt Lake Tribune, Cox addressed the possible constitutional issues of Ferry’s appointment.
“Cox’s office says there’s no conflict because Ferry has resigned from legislative committees and assignments that deal with natural resources issues and is not taking any compensation for his legislative role,” the article said.
The Democrats’ press release this week indicates they very likely do not agree with Cox’s reasoning. It included a link to a letter written to Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson and Director of Elections Ryan Cowley sent by David Billings, an attorney with law firm Fabian VanCott. Representing the Utah Democratic Party and Hardy, Billings asks for Ferry to resign his congressional position and withdraw from November’s ballot “or that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office disqualify him from appearing on the November ballot.”
“The status quo is not only unconstitutional, it is also fundamentally undemocratic and unfair to the other candidates for House District 1, who cannot campaign against an unknown future appointee,” the letter states. “Please let us know by August 31 whether you will remove Mr. Ferry from the ballot or whether he will remove himself. If not, Mr. Hardy reserves his rights and remedies and may be forced to exercise them.”