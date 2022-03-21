New flood maps for Cache County have been drawn to help residents make decisions about flood risks as well as purchasing flood insurance.
The flood insurance rate map was updated for portions of the Bird Creek Tributary one and two, Cherry Creek, City Creek, Hell Canyon Creek, Hyde Park Canyon, Hyrum Slough North and South, Little Bear River, Narrow Canyon Creek, Saddleback Road Spring, Spring City Creek, Spring Creek, Summit Creek, Wellsville Canyon Creek, Wellsville Creek, Wide Canyon, and Wide Canyon Tributary one.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency analyzes floodplains often to stay abreast of flood risks, reduce those risks and increase local knowledge. With the help of the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Cache County and affected towns, flood risks are mapped out.
“Providence is kind of fortunate, I guess, with the build out and the things that we have done over the years,” said Skarlett Bankhead, the Providence City Administrator. “The floodplains in our area have actually reduced a little bit.”
In 2015, according to the DEM’s website, Utah and FEMA began engaging in conversations with Cache County about resilience, risk reduction and building local capacity for hazard mitigation. Local agencies and officials reviewed high-risk areas by analyzing previous flood history, reports and information supplied by the Bear River Watershed Council.
“Floods are the most frequent natural hazard within Utah,” said Jamie Huff, the Risk MAP program manager for Utah DEM in a press release. “This information will make sure that our homes and businesses are insured appropriately against flooding while also helping communities make more informed decisions about how to protect Cache County from … devastating flood events.”
David Zook, the Cache County Executive, added that planning and mitigating will protect the county from loss in the future.
“It ultimately improves our disaster resiliency," he said.
Before the flood insurance maps take effect, a 90-day appeal period will allow residents, business owners and community officials to provide data for proposed flood zones. This will start on March 22.
Final determination will take place in fall of 2022 and the maps will be effective in early 2023.
Utah DEM states large flood events have occurred in Cache County on both the Logan River and Blacksmith Fork, often due to snowmelt runoff or excessive rain. Snowmelt in early spring and summer have produced some of the more severe floods within the county.