The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for public input on proposed license and fee increases, according to a news release Tuesday. The DWR says the proposed increases are an effort to pace "increasing inflation."
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is inviting public input at upcoming meetings for proposed hunting and fishing license fee increases and changes to land-use rules.
According to a news release from the DWR, the proposed fee increases would roughly be 10 percent for both residents and non-residents — increasing core resident licenses and permits by $6. Extension and multi-use permits would still be $1 less.
The proposed fee increase is an effort to keep up with inflation, the release states, as the last substantive fee increases were in 2014 for residents and 2020 for non-residents.
The proposed fee would be more comparable to other Western states, as the DWR did an analysis to compare the cost of these licenses, according to DWR Administrative Section Chief Kenny Johnson.
“The license and permit fees are the primary source of funding for the labor, fuel, materials, goods and services we need to help us manage the state’s fish and wildlife,” he said in the release. “In recent years, costs for all those essentials have increased substantially.”
While most proposed fee increases fall under 10 percent, some were considered individually, such as swan and crane permits, and fees for Cooperative Wildlife Management Units deer and elk permits.
These changes would not increase fees for youth or disabled veterans. If passed the increase would go into effect July 1, 2023.
Along with proposed fee increases, the DWR is proposing changes to some land-use rules, as a way to clarify, streamline, and add more consistency to make the permit process more user friendly, according to the release.
“These properties were acquired through specific funding sources and, as such, have their own rules and restrictions for what these areas can be used for,” said Wildlife Lands Coordinator Chelsea Duke in the release.
These changes include clarifying the wood harvesting process and quantities allowed for taking; updating response time for special-use permits that are temporary and don’t allow property rights; and clarifying that while class one electric bikes are allowed on established roads and wildlife areas, class two and three are not.
The public comment period for the Northern Utah Regional Advisory Council opened on Monday. Online input that is wished to be read at the council meeting must be submitted July 21, by midnight. The Northern RAC meeting will take place on July 27, at 6 p.m.