The Utah Division of Wildlife is proposing to prohibit the use of real-time transmitting trail cameras being used to hunt big game for six months out of the year.
According to a statement from the DWR, the proposal stems from legislation that went into effect on May 5 instructing the Utah Wildlife Board to make rules regarding the use of trail cameras for hunting. Two surveys getting feedback from over 14,000 big-game hunters showed the majority of the public opposed use of “transmitting trail cameras” in the pursuit of big game. These trail cameras transmit images and footage in real time without the user having to physically retrieve data, images and footage in the field.
According to the statement, the DWR is proposing the following regulations for transmitting trail cameras and other emerging technologies:
—Transmitting trail camera use would be prohibited for big game hunting between July 31 through Jan. 31.
—The sale or purchase of trail camera footage or data to aid in the taking of big game would be prohibited.
—Transmitting trail cameras on private property could not be used to help harvest big-game animals.
—The use of night vision, thermal-imaging, infrared and other devices used to enhance the visible and non-visible light spectrum would be prohibited 48 hours before the opening of any big-game hunt and would remain in effect 48 hours after hunt ends.
"These proposals are aligned with the new law that directs us to create rules to govern the use of hunting trail cameras in Utah," said DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones in the statement. "We feel that these new rule changes reflect much of the public feedback we received during our surveys, and that they will also help maintain a more sportsmanlike and 'fair chase' approach to hunting in Utah."
Brett Roper, an assistant professor of watershed sciences at Utah State University and local sportsman, told The Herald Journal he was personally in favor of the proposed changes. For Roper, the issue boils down to whether or not trail cameras alter the fair chase of animals.
“There are a number of people that don't want to see either type of cameras,” Roper said. “I'm more of a bird hunter than a big game hunter. In Logan … you often see one or two cameras around every waterhole in September.”
One issue, Roper said, has to do with cameras being used on public land and the data being sold. Hunters who don’t have the time to scout or set up their own cameras might purchase data showing an animal’s location on public land, Roper said.
“This question is, is that a fair hunt?” Roper said. “How does that play into the whole ethics of being a hunter. You're not even scouting. In that case, you're not even putting out the cameras, somebody else is doing it for you and pointing to the location where you can find these animals on public land. And that's anathema to most wildland hunters.”
Roper said there could perhaps be an exception made for hunters with physical disabilities who may not be able to scout animals for a hunt.
”That's the only place I can sort of think of (an exemption) making sense, but they should firmly define what that means,” Roper said.
The Northern Regional Advisory Council and members of the public discussed the proposed changes during a meeting on Wednesday. The council voted unanimously in favor of prohibiting the use of all trail cameras to take or aid in the taking of big game during the six-month period. A caveat was provided for livestock producers on public and private land monitoring for nuisance and depredation animals. Researchers as well as recreational photographers would not be affected.
During the meeting, DWR Law Enforcement Section Chief Wyatt Bubak indicated the penalties for violating the proposed rule were dependent on an individual’s intent and could range anywhere from an infraction to a third-degree felony.
Meeting attendees questioned the enforceability of the proposed changes. Bubak indicated, however, that while changes to rules and regulations like these do create challenges, those challenges “aren’t anything new.”
“That's definitely something that our law enforcement has to work through,” said Faith Heaton Jolley, the public information officer for the Utah DWR. “Similarly with some of our other laws that maybe aren't quite as black-and-white, they … definitely have their work cut out for them in some of these investigations.”
For the most part, Jolley said, hunters and anglers are very ethical and willing to abide by regulations.
“They're passionate about helping wildlife,” Jolley said. “And honestly, they're some of the biggest wildlife conservationists in the U.S. A majority of the money that they put into their hunting licenses and fishing licenses goes back towards habitat projects and things like that to make things better for wildlife.”
Members of the public spoke at the meeting, all expressing their support of the rule changes. Some wanted to make sure agricultural operations wouldn’t be impacted by the changes. Others, though happy about the step in the “right direction,” thought the recommendations were too soft.
One man spoke to the effects of technology on the sport of hunting and said it was important for hunters to take “a look in the mirror and ask what we can do for wildlife.”
“We’ve got to take a step back and put the ‘hunt’ back in ‘hunting,’” the speaker said.
There are five Regional Advisory Councils in the state, and two councils have addressed the trail camera proposals.
Jolley said the recommendations from the councils would be passed along to the Utah Wildlife Board. The board is currently set to meet again on Jan. 4, when they are expected to address the proposed rule changes.