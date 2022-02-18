Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Cache Valley on Wednesday to share with local women leadership what she had been working on at Capitol Hill.
The Cache Valley Center for the Arts hosted a luncheon for female mayors, council members, and business leaders throughout Cache County to connect with Henderson during her visit.
“We reach out and try to get into communities throughout the state,” Henderson told The Herald Journal. “What we try to do in general is make it to all the counties and visit a lot of different places throughout the year.”
Originally, Henderson and her staff reached out to Cache County Executive David Zook to visit theaters around the valley, but had to make changes due to other duties. Henderson joined leadership for lunch instead.
“I appreciate Gov. Henderson coming and visiting us today, (to) learn about some of the issues in our community,” Zook said. “I appreciate everything that she and the governor have done to support rural Utah.”
Henderson, who spent eight years as a senator for Utah, shared her story with the group. After marrying at a young age, she dropped out of school and worked two jobs to put her husband through school. As a mother of five, Henderson began to think about her future and wanted to get involved in the community after her children left for school.
She helped former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz with his campaign and eventually ran for office in the Utah Senate. When Gov. Spencer Cox asked her to be his running mate, she took the risk and said yes.
“I never expected to be in this spot,” Henderson told the group. “I’m in a room full of community leaders. … I’m sure none of you thought, ‘I’m going to be a mayor one day, or I’m going to be a business leader in my community (or) I’m going to be on the city council or the county council. It’s been an interesting journey on the road to get here.”
Henderson highlighted a project she had been working on to help the Navajo community of Westwater in San Juan County get running water and electricity.
“These are Utah residents, Utah citizens, who are denied access to opportunities because they do not have the basic needs. … They deserve the same access as everyone else,” she said.
She also encouraged the women in the group to be a voice at the table, to provide another perspective, even when it might be difficult.
“One of the things I learned early on was that perspective matters and having a woman’s voice at the table where those decisions are being made for an entire state, for entire communities, is really, really important,” she said.
Henderson ended her talk by encouraging the leaders to keep working hard and to reach out to her if they ever needed anything.
“Your voices are making a difference,” Henderson said.