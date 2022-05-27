After members of the Providence City Council voiced their concerns about the ethicality and legality of non-disparagement agreements in Visionary Homes’ contracts with buyers, the clause has been discontinued.
When Providence City Council Member Joshua Paulsen first saw the clause, he was unhappy with how he felt it could limit consumers and was concerned the agreement was preventing honest feedback from residents of the Vineyard subdivision — a controversial development in Providence that Visionary has proposed to finish.
“It was shared that Visionary Homes has a sweeping and chilling non-disparagement clause in their building contracts that prevents customers from saying anything bad — even if true — about the company at risk of losing their home warranty and paying a $2,500 fine,” Paulsen said in a May 6 email to the Providence City Manager and Council. “I find this gag-order to be anti-consumer, anti-American, in violation of consumer protection laws, and problematic to us speaking with Vineyard residents about their experience with Visionary and this project.”
After hearing Providence city’s concerns about the clause and feeling the legal agreement was being described inaccurately, Visionary decided the clause was not helpful to the business and could cause concern among customers. Their executive team chose to remove the clause from future agreements.
“This is being misconstrued and blowing out of proportion because of an ulterior motive, or even a personal vendetta against Visionary Homes,” said Jonathan Williams, the director of marketing for Visionary.
Before being elected to City Council, Paulsen was a strong supporter of a referendum against Proposition 1 in Providence, a proposal that would have allowed Visionary to finish the Vineyard development. In November, residents of Providence voted against the proposition by a wide margin, which resulted in Visionary needing to start the annexation process again in order to finish the development. Paulsen said he was against the development, not the developer.
“I still think we probably misstepped with the first stage of that development,” Paulsen said. “I’d still do the referendum again because I think we’re going to get a better product on the second one.”
In a statement to The Herald Journal, Visionary said the clause wasn’t meant to keep unhappy customers quiet.
“The purpose of the non-disparagement clause was to protect Visionary Homes against persons who sought to damage the company’s reputation by spreading falsehoods and half-truths,” the statement said. “It was never intended as a tool to silence discontent, nor is it a ‘gag order.’”
According to the statement, the clause has never been utilized. Negative online reviews of the company show people do publicly criticize Visionary.
Visionary’s statement also expresses their desire to work with the community.
“We welcome any opportunity to share more about our company and our values,” the statement said.
Visionary said the clause doesn’t prevent consumers from publicly stating negative things about the company if they are true. Paulsen said it prevents both true and untrue statements.
The clause itself states, “Buyer expressly covenants and agrees not to disparage Seller in any public or private format including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Instagram, or any other social media application, website, Google reviews, meeting, advertisement, or public means regarding the construction, habitability, workmanship, or any other condition of the Property or contained in this REPC. For purposes of this Section ‘disparage’ shall mean any negative statements, reviews, comments, feedback, whether written or oral about Seller which could reasonably adversely affect Seller’s reputation.”
Later in the clause, the penalty is listed for those who don’t honor the arrangement: “In the event it is established that Buyer has breached this Section, such breach shall constitute a full and complete waiver of all claims, known and unknown, including but not limited to express warranties, warranties of workmanship, habitability, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose, against the Seller. Accordingly, in addition to waiving all Claims against Seller, Buyer’s breach of this Section shall nullify and terminate Seller’s obligations under the Limited Warranty described in Section ———. Furthermore, the Parties hereby agree that in the event of Buyer’s breach of this Section, that liquidated damages of $2,500.00 shall be immediately due and payable from Buyer to Seller.”
Paulsen said he was pleased with Visionary’s decision to remove the clause.
“I’m thankful and glad that they listened, and that they realized that that’s the best thing for consumers and for their business, and they’ve made a course correction,” Paulsen said. “I’ve had people from the from Vineyard development reach out to me already via email, who I don’t think otherwise would have.”
While most who have signed a contract including the non-disparagement clause with Visionary are still legally bound, Visionary said they have no intent to use the clause. They also released residents of the Vineyard subdivision from the agreement to allow them to share their experiences working with Visionary with Providence city.
“We’ve heard much more negative feedback than we were hearing up until this point,” Paulsen said. “That’s very, very refreshing.”
Paulsen said the feedback will help the City Council decide on Visionary’s current proposal. He believes the slow pace of the development will allow the community to grow in a manner they prefer.
“It’s gone slowly enough that people got to see the first phase built, and then they can look at it and decide what they think about it, and they wouldn’t have had that choice,” Paulsen said. “We’re going to use that input from our residents, and from our own experience with the builder, to determine what would go forward in the next phase.”