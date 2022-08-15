Chris Stewart celebrates his win in the Republican Primary, at the election party at Awaken Event Center, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. On Friday, Aug., 12, Stewart suggested the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's home was politically motivated.
Utah Rep. Chris Stewart defended Donald Trump following the search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and doubled down on his criticism of the FBI at a news conference Friday morning.
Stewart and other Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee deflected from reporting that Trump may have endangered national security by allegedly refusing to return classified documents he took with him when he left the White House in January of 2021.
Multiple reports on Thursday night said federal agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the search seized 11 sets of classified documents. They also took files about Trump’s presidential pardon of Roger Stone and material about French President Emmanuel Macron.
Stewart cast doubt on the justification for the search and demanded to know what information Trump was suspected of keeping.
“Was it nuclear? Heck, maybe it was aliens. That’s the point. We don’t know. We are asking them to tell us,” Stewart said on Friday.
