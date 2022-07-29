hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Cache County Council voted to contract professional help to audit county financial matters during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Council Vice-chair Paul Borup iterated that though funds had already been allocated for the audit, the motion was necessary because the council does not have the ability to make legislative moves unless it is voted on by a majority in a public meeting.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you