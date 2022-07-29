The Cache County Council voted to contract professional help to audit county financial matters during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Council Vice-chair Paul Borup iterated that though funds had already been allocated for the audit, the motion was necessary because the council does not have the ability to make legislative moves unless it is voted on by a majority in a public meeting.
In a “very specific” motion, Borup moved, “that the council retain Sage Forensic Accounting to develop the scope of the audit and provide technical assistance and analysis regarding the county’s current internal controls.”
Once the range of the audit has been determined, Borup continued, the council will vote on the specifications of the audit and its goals.
The motion also retained law firm Lee Nielsen to “provide technical assistance and analysis of ordinances adopted, or ordinances that could be adopted, by the council in relation to financial matters.”
Finally, the motion allowed the council chair or vice chair to “sign letters of agreement or engagement with Sage Forensic Accounting and Lee Nielsen.”
Council Member Gina Worthen seconded the motion.
“We have a duty as a council to respond to concerns,” she said before the motion was made. “I’m supportive.”
Before a vote was taken, Council Member Nolan Gunnell specified with Borup that the first stages of determining the bounds of the audit will go through the council before it is conducted in its entirety.
Every council member voted in affirmation to the motion with the exception of Karl Ward.
“I just can’t quite grasp, get my head around this whole thing,” Ward said. “I’m going to vote ‘nay.’”
In a closed executive session Tuesday, the council had a “discussion of the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of an individual,” as allowed by state code.
Though it was not specified who was being discussed, the council has had several heated public disagreements with County Executive David Zook throughout the year.
Regarding the council’s audit endeavor, Zook cited the results of an independent audit that reported to the county in June where no serious areas of concern were identified. He also mentioned how the Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield took note of how professionally the county’s finances are handled.
“We are an open book, we follow the law,” Zook said in a statement sent to The Herald Journal. “We take seriously our obligation to be good stewards of the public’s hard-earned tax dollars.”
Bradfield expressed concern over the impending audit.
“Audits should never be weaponized for political gain,” he said.
Worthen told The Herald Journal this audit will be looking into things that were not discussed in the audit that took place earlier this year.
“They specifically said in their letter and in the meeting that they were not making any comments on our internal controls,” Worthen said. “They weren’t looking at the same thing that we want to look at.”
Worthen also spoke to the reasoning behind the audit.
“We feel like there’s some red flags pertaining to our internal controls in financial issues,” she said. “We feel it a duty to make sure that we have strong internal controls in place to ensure that public, hard-earned tax dollars are being spent correctly.”