In a three to two vote, the Wellsville City Council voted to approve preliminary plans for the Bridle Path Estates project located at approximately 7625 S. Highway 89/91 to move forward. The motion included an understanding that no pasture watering would be included until further study could take place and that water monitoring would take place for culinary and ground water sources.
Although the addition of 131 homes in Sardine Canyon has been a discussion point for the Wellsville City Council since the approval of the concept plan in August, the biggest concern for this meeting was water usage both for current Wellsville residents and the proposed community.
Water flow from Leathem Spring, one of the main water sources for the city, has decreased over the years and Wellsville residents have had to cut back on water use. It was suggested that culinary water, which is typically used for plumbing and drinking water, be used for pasture and landscape watering. The concept plan for the development, in addition to the 131 homes, would include pastures, horse stables, an indoor arena, veterinary offices and a general store.
For Chad Poulsen, a Wellsville council member, his concern was that it would be unfair to other Wellsville residents to bend the rules for the Sherwood Hills area.
“We already know that we don’t have enough water,” Poulsen said. “Doesn’t that just open a huge can of worms for us if you get to do it?”
Principle Engineer Nate Reeve told the council he understood the concerns surrounding water usage and had already taken steps to limit landscape watering.
“We do concur with you that we all use too much water … and we’re trying to reduce that down,” he said. “We originally started with a half acre and that was reduced to a quarter acre.”
In addition to the spring, Wellsville uses two wells for water and city officials have been working on locating additional wells for upper pressure zones.
“I’m hesitant to do anything until we have a well. I think this is something that needs to be discussed, but right now it’s kind of a moot point because we don’t have any water,” said council member Kaylene Ames.
In addition to worries about using culinary water for irrigation, the council also discussed concerns about water contamination. Since Bridle Path Estates is set to be close to the spring, precautions would need to be taken to protect drinking water. It was suggested that studies be conducted by Utah State University.
When the concept plan was approved in August, Reeve told the council that strict requirements would be provided via deed to homeowners. Although Wellsville was put in charge of supplying water to the Sherwood Hills area through a 1994 agreement, it was not required to treat the water.
The State of Utah requires water testing to take place 16 times of month. City Manager Scott Wells stated that Wellsville tests ground and culinary water 25 times a month. The council made it clear that testing would need to take place to make sure the water in the Sherwood Hills area was up to standards.
In addition, it was proposed a drinking water committee made up of homeowners association members and city staff be established to report to the council on water use, water quality and any infractions.
“I think that was a very insightful recommendation,” Wells said.
Mayor Thomas Bailey echoed those thoughts.
“I think this drinking water committee would be something we definitely want to do because as we get further into the development, we need to make sure the citizens understand the seriousness of that protection,” he said.
Now that preliminary plans are approved, the next step will be the development’s final plan which includes details such as lot boundaries and anything else that will need to be recorded in Wellsville city properties.
Both the council, Mayor Bailey and City Manager Wells expressed the importance of keeping Wellsville residents informed and listening to what they have to say.