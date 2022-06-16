...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
&&
Site where the Army Navy store used to be located on Main Street near 300 North as seen on May 20, 2022.
"What's Up With That" is a semi-regular feature in The Herald Journal where news staff members answer questions from readers about curiosities around Cache Valley. If you have a question, email it to hjnews@hjnews.com
Question: Everybody knows Logan recently tore down its old library and plans to build a new one, but what about the buildings razed recently on Main Street just north of the library? What's going on with those properties?
Answer: Currently, the property located at 300 North and Main is being used as a staging area for the construction of the new library. The city is in conversation with the owners of the adjacent property about a potential mixed-use project at the site, but nothing has been finalized.
Mayor Holly Daines said getting the right project on that corner is a high priority for the city, though specific conversations are on a “back burner” at the present time due to the many other projects the city is working on.
Logan’s Redevelopment Agency owns the two buildings that were recently demolished at that site, as well as the warehouse and the vacant corner property, which was acquired by the city in November 2009.
In October 2020, the city was able to purchase additional parcels in order to clean up that corner. After that purchase, the city did asbestos mitigation and planned a demolition date for the same time the library demolition occurred.