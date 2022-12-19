The Utah Wildlife Board is looking for two new members for 2023.
According to a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the board is involved in hunting, fishing and wildlife management decisions in the state and members of the public are being asked to apply.
One of the vacant seats must be filled by a resident in the Southeastern Region, which is primarily comprised of Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. The other seat must be filled by a person residing anywhere outside the northern region — ruling out applicants from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties among others.
The state is divided into five regions for wildlife management purposes, the release states, and each region is required by state law to have at least one representative on the board. Currently, the Northern Region has two representatives based out of Tremonton and Perry.
The board members will be appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox, according to the release, and are not employed by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The positions are also unpaid.
“To serve on the board, you need to have a strong interest in wildlife and wildlife management in Utah,” said DWR Wildlife Board Coordinator Staci Coons in the release. “You also need to be committed to serving and representing the people of Utah.”
An 11-member committee will review applications and interview candidates, according to the release. Recommendations will then be passed on to the governor for a final decision.
The application period will open Jan. 1 and run through March 31. Folks can apply at boards.utah.gov.
