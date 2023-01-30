Cache Valley was blanketed with at least a foot of snow — and in some place more — over the weekend, followed by frigid temperatures on Monday.
“It was a pretty impressive storm,” said Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center. “I know we had 10 inches at my house.”
“Another significant event happened on Dec. 2 when between 8 and 9 inches of snow was produced, while the latest weekend snowfall had 8-10 inches with a few pockets of 12-inch reports,” he said.
The core of the event occurred mostly between late Saturday night and Sunday morning, Meyer explained, noting the storm dropped more on the valley floor than it did in the mountains. As with other recent storms, however, the snowfall didn’t contain a lot of moisture.
“It wasn’t incredibly wet,” Meyer said. “We just had quite a bit more accumulation.”
In a previous interview with The Herald Journal, Meyer explained it is the atmospheric river storms that produce the most moisture and they have “bounced back and forth” this season. Still, the state is currently at snowpack levels usually not seen until about April.
“We’re playing with house money now,” he said last Thursday. “Anything on top of that is a bonus.”
Last week’s storms produced between 1/10 and 1/15 of an inch of water, but “every drop and snowflake count,” he said. “We won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.” The weekend’s powder contained similar moisture content as those storms.
After the weekend event, the valley experienced frigid temperatures on Monday. Temperatures at the Logan-Cache Valley Airport were reported in the negatives, dipping to as low as –29 degrees Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures remained in negative territory for most of the day.
The Logan and Cache County school districts posted on their Facebook pages that school on Monday would be delayed by two hours due to the frigid temperatures. Utah State University also delayed the start of class.
It wasn’t a good time for electricity to go out, but that’s what happened for at least 248 electrical customers in Amalga, according to Jona Whitesides, spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power.
Power there was restored by 9:49 a.m., but a larger swath of outages occurred in the Salt Lake Valley, which also experienced winter weather. More than 2,000 electrical customers were without power across the Wasatch Front for a period of time on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, Cache Valley residents on Tuesday will see patchy, freezing fog early in the day followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperature high for the day is expected to be 12 degrees at the Logan-Cache Airport.
