Following a change in Utah law, self-administered hormonal contraceptives are now allowed to be prescribed by registered pharmacists. Intermountain Health now allows these prescriptions to be made through telehealth visits.

Along with hormonal contraceptives, prescriptions for post-exposure HIV prophylaxis, pre-exposure HIV prophylaxis, smoking cessation and naloxone can now be prescribed by pharmacists.


