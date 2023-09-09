Following a change in Utah law, self-administered hormonal contraceptives are now allowed to be prescribed by registered pharmacists. Intermountain Health now allows these prescriptions to be made through telehealth visits.
Along with hormonal contraceptives, prescriptions for post-exposure HIV prophylaxis, pre-exposure HIV prophylaxis, smoking cessation and naloxone can now be prescribed by pharmacists.
The changes were made by House Bill 178 titled “Pharmacy Practice Modifications,” sponsored by Representative Norman Thurston and Senator Curtis Bramble.
Carrie Dunford, chief pharmacy officer for Intermountain Health, said she worked with those sponsoring the bill to allow pharmacists to prescribe medications deemed appropriate for public health initiatives.
“We were trying to find things that can work within the new changes to the law that would really improve patients’ access to things that don’t require a diagnosis,” she said. “When a patient presents to a physician’s office for contraception, the chief complaint is ‘desires contraception,’ it is not a diagnosis it is more of what the patient wants. We were looking to improve access. We recognized that Utah has a lot of rural areas and also recognized that there are not as many OB-GYN providers available to patients. Getting an appointment can be a challenge, many women will see a primary care physician as well but sometimes getting that preventative appointment can delay their care.”
According to the Intermountain Health news release, its new program combines mailed prescription pharmacy services and telehealth to increase access to basic forms of hormonal birth control for women in Utah.
“This means women don’t have to wait for the timing of their appointment to be right to be able to either start or continue their contraception,” Dunford said.
Scheduling an appointment with an OB-GYN has been difficult for women because many are over 60 days out for available appointments, Dunford said.
“This helped them continue or start therapy without having to feel like they have to rearrange their whole life to take that first appointment,” she said.
The cost is less than an office visit, Dunford said, currently $20 but the amount is being covered by two insurance companies and other companies have shown interest in covering the cost of the evaluation.
Prescriptions are mailed to the patient’s home, and they receive a three-month supply. Refills are then available through an automated system.
“When you look at the cost of healthcare in general, these types of initiatives and this one in particular can reduce the cost of care,” Dunford said.
According to the release,IH’s new service is for adult women in Utah who are at low risk for complications. Completion of an online form about medical history is required. Once completed, a virtual telephone visit will be organized by a pharmacist to discuss the prescription.
“This is about the evolution of health care and being able to use different types of healthcare providers in areas where they are qualified to provide care and be able to reduce cost and improve access,” Dunford said.
She said pharmacists in other states have been able to prescribe different medication including contraception for several years.
“I think this is just an example of how we sometimes go by tradition and the way things have been done in healthcare. This is just an innovative way to recognize that pharmacists can do this,” Dunford said.
According to the release, pharmacists at IH work closely with Intermountain women’s health providers to document care in patient’s medical records for all providers of the patient to stay informed.
“We are trying to improve the ease of access for patients and get them what they need,” Dunford said.
