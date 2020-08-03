A local teenager has donated more than 1,000 homemade masks to local community organizations and has about 500 more she’d like to give to people in need.
Diya Garg, a junior at Logan High School, started her service project with a GoFundMe page in April during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. With the help of donations and close to 40 sewing volunteers, she was able to assemble 1,500 face masks for the new charity she named Mask Relief.
“I hope our project can help people stay safe and healthy,” said the 15-year-old who came up with the idea after seeing the need for masks through her father’s medical practice. “I saw first hand how quickly masks were going out and how much they were needed, how much they could help people if everyone had one, and I thought ‘Why not, I can at least try and do something.’”
Garg’s donation recipients so far have included Pioneer Valley Lodge, Migrant Workers/Centro de la Familia de Utah, CAPSA, Legacy House, Sunshine Terrance and The Family Place among other local organizations.
With a mask mandate in Logan taking effect over the weekend, Garg reached out to The Herald Journal to get the word out to any locals who still may need help obtaining face coverings. Interested residents can email her at utahmaskrelief@gmail.com and she will make a “contactless” delivery.
Donations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, with one mask for each family member, per family. She has children’s sizes and masks designed for both men and women.
Diya plans to continue the charity effort after the initial batch of masks is gone. “I would like to keep it going until the COVID stops or it gets much better. Masks aren’t going anywhere,” she said.
Mask relief is the first community project undertaken by the teenager. Asked what she’s gotten out of the experience on a personal level, the daughter of Vikas and Shobna Garb offered this summation:
“What I’ve learned is that it’s really possible to do anything. I’m only a junior and I put this together all by myself. I think it’s so mind-breaking that there’s 1,500 masks and that I organized it all and that people were so kind to help me. I started out with no money, no helpers, and it suddenly started building up, even with me being only like 15.”